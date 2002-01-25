KEEP YOUR FEET ON THE GROUND AND ANSWER GOD'S CALL

The Rev. Stephen Smith is an Episcopal priest currently on the staff of St. Paul's Cathedral, Buffalo. Before coming to Buffalo he served on two Lakota reservations in South Dakota and as a chaplain at Yale-New Haven Hospital, Connecticut. Smith is married to Sarah Buxton-Smith, who is also a priest and serves the Episcopal Church nationally. He gave this sermon, based on Matthew 3:13-17, on Jan. 13.

"It's a dangerous business going out your door. You step onto the road, and if you don't keep your feet, there is no knowing where you might be swept off to." These words, spoken by Frodo Baggins to fellow hobbit Sam Gamgee in "The Lord of the Rings," surely apply to John the Baptist. He had to keep his feet firmly on the ground as he strode through the Judean wilderness searching for the locusts and honey he depended upon for sustenance and as he responded to the needs of the hundreds of people flocking to the banks of the Jordan River to listen to his words and be baptized by him.

John had to keep his feet firmly on the ground, to know just what he was doing, because what he was doing was truly revolutionary. He was baptizing his fellow countrymen, his fellow Jews. Never before had the Jewish people submitted to this ritual of repentance and purification, this baptism by water. After all, they were the race chosen by God to be God's people. Only outsiders, non-Jews who converted to Judaism, were required to publicly repent of their heathen past and purify themselves with the water of baptism. Now for the first time in their history Jews were undergoing this ritual of repentance for themselves, and all as a result of John's teaching and preaching.

John had to keep his feet firmly on the ground through prayer and fasting, reminding himself continually that this was the work of God, the power of God working through him, and not get swept off his feet into the foolish conceit of thinking this was all his doing, all the result of his talents, all these people flocking to him. Prayer and fasting kept him in touch with the true source of all that was happening.

And with his feet firmly on the ground through prayer and fasting, when Jesus asked John to baptize him, John was able to say yes. All his instincts urged him to say no, this can't be God's will. The Messiah does not need to repent!

Day in, day out, John had proclaimed that the Messiah would come in glory and power, armed with a threshing fork to sort out the wheat from the chaff and prepared to throw the chaff into unquenchable fire. And now the Messiah, the Savior, stood before him shrouded not in glory and power, but in complete humility; asking of all things, to receive a sinner's baptism. And John, dazed, confused, his understanding of who the Messiah was to be and how the Messiah was to act shattering before his very eyes.

But John said yes: With his feet planted firmly on the ground he took this tremendous leap into the darkness of faith, going against everything he had understood up until now; and through risking all that he had known to be true, he discovered the presence of God in a way he had never known before; a voice speaking from heaven and saying to the man kneeling before him in the waters of the Jordan River, "This is my son the beloved, with whom I am well pleased." How firmly planted are our feet, yours and mine? The attractions and distractions on the road of life that lies before us; the risk of being swept into areas where it might be better for us not to go; the risk of following God's call into ways our instincts urge us not to follow. How on earth do we find the difference between being swept off our feet and following God's call? Maybe sometimes the two are the same?

Confused? Why not? John was!

And like John may we never forget the Messiah kneeling in the waters of Jordan; our Savior, proclaiming to all who know their human frailty, their confusion, their need for repentance, that he is one with you and me; and calls us to keep our feet firmly on the ground, through prayer, through worship, and who knows, even fasting; that like John, no matter what the form in which it may arrive, we can take the risk of trusting in God's call; and hear the voice of God for ourselves, the sacred voice that calls us all beloved.

