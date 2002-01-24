SUSPECT IN SEVERAL SCAMS CHARGED AGAIN

A Niagara Falls man already charged with scamming several elderly women out of money was arrested Thursday for allegedly conning an 85-year-old Newfane woman out of $250.

Anthony T. Sanders, 29, of Pierce Avenue, was charged with petit larceny and misdemeanor scheming to defraud, Niagara County Sheriff's Investigator Daniel Fritton said.

Sanders, who was being held in the Niagara County Jail on other charges, is accused of calling the Newfane woman on Nov. 25, making her believe he was her cousin, Tony, and talking her into lending him $250, Fritton said.

"It was the same scam he used on the other women," Fritton said. "He called her up, asked her who she thought it was. When she said she wasn't sure, he said, 'Come on, you have to know who this is.' When she asked, 'Is it Tony?' he told her it was and then told her he had problems and needed her to lend him $250," Fritton said.

When the woman agreed to do it, he said he would send a friend to pick it up. He then went to her house in person to collect the money, Fritton said.

Sanders pleaded not guilty before Lockport Town Justice Wesley Arnold, who granted him an adjournment to Feb. 28 to hire a lawyer. Bail was set at $3,000.

He was arrested in December in connection with five similar incidents. Fritton said Sanders is being investigated by several area police departments, including the Erie County Sheriff's Department, which is checking into a similar situation on Grand Island.

