SATURDAY'S MEETINGS AND EVENTS

Amherst

Meeting: The Sweet Home Central School District School Board budget meeting; 8 a.m., District Office, 1901 Sweet Home Road.

Batavia

Book sale: Large selection of mysteries, science fiction, large print, cookbooks, biographies, novels and children's books in paperbacks only; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Richmond Memorial Library, 19 Ross St. For information, call 343-9550.

Buffalo

Book signing: "Until I Hold You Again," by L. Jean Young; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., B.W. Smith Family Life Center, St. John Baptist Church, 184 Goodell St. Literary: Pulitzer Prize-nominated poet and Depew native Lucille Clifton; reception at 5 p.m. (sold out), reading at 8, Allendale Theatre, 203 Allen St. Proceeds benefit Just Buffalo Literary Center. Admission of $20 includes reception; $10 for reading only. For information, call 832-5400.

Hamburg

Valentine's craft show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ag-Grange Building, Hamburg Fairgrounds, 5600 McKinley Parkway. Continues Sunday. Admission $2; children under 10 free. For information, call 649-3900.

Lockport

Dinner and dance: Eastern Niagara Chamber of Commerce event; 6 p.m., Best Western Lockport Inn, 515 S. Transit Road. Advance reservations only. Cost is $45 per person.

Niagara Falls

Fund-raiser: Girl Scouts of Niagara County Swim-athon; noon to 5 p.m., Niagara Falls High School natatorium, 4455 Porter Road.

North Tonawanda

Family movie: The YWCA of the Tonawandas will continue its Saturday Family Film series with "Max Keeble's Big Move"; 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Riviera Theater, 67 Webster St., Cost is $1, and proceeds benefit YWCA programs.

Class: Teen Jewelry, for young people ages 11 to 14. Learn the techniques for designing colorful beads to create a choker; 10 a.m. to noon, YWCA of the Tonawandas, 49 Tremont St. Cost is $10 for members, $15 for nonmembers. Call 692-5580.

Celebration: Riviera Theatre 75th grand reopening anniversary and rededication (rescheduled from Dec. 30); 8 p.m., Riviera Theatre, 67 Webster St. Music by Rich Blend, David Bondrow's tribute to Al Jolson, silent movie screening ("Upstage") with music on the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ and slide show on the theater's history. Admission $10. For information, call 692-2413.

Town of Tonawanda

Driver's insurance and point-reduction course: New York State-certified six-hour course that allows applicants to receive 10 percent off collision and liability auto insurance rates for three years; 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ken-Ton YWCA, 535 Belmont Ave. Seating is limited. To register, call (800) 232-0235 or 636-4151.

Youngstown

Old Fort Niagara Winter Lecture Series: "Archaeology on Parade," a discussion on the results of the 2001 archaeology field season at Old Fort Niagara, by Elizabeth Pena of the University at Buffalo's archaeology department; 2 p.m., Officers Club. The fee of $7, of $6 for seniors, includes admission to Old Fort Niagara. Reservations are suggested. Call 745-7611.

To be eligible for listing in Around Town, events must be of general interest and open to the public. Mail: Around Town, The Buffalo News, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, N.Y. 14240. Fax: 856-5150. E-mail: citydesk@buffnews.com.