THELMORE EMANUEL

Services for Thelmore "Mooney" Emanuel will be held at noon Friday in United Memorial Funeral Home, 3272 Bailey Ave. Burial will be in St. Matthews Cemetery, West Seneca.

Emanuel died Tuesday (Jan. 22, 2002) in Buffalo General Hospital after a sudden illness. He was 75.

Born in Cheraw, S.C., Mooney moved to Buffalo in 1952. He was a production worker at American Standard, retiring in 1988.

Emanuel is survived by his wife of 42 years, the former Lucille Ferguson; three daughters, Sarah Sloan of Danville, Va., and Sharmaine Slaughter and Mary, both of Buffalo; two sons, James of Buffalo and Duane of Erie, Pa.; a brother, Joel of Winchester, Ky.; 18 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

