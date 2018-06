Caroline Crocker accepts congratulations Wednesday from Beatrice Thompson on her 109th birthday, which was observed as Centenarian Day by residents of the Beechwood Continuing Care residential facility in Getzville. In all, 14 resident centenarians, all women, were feted; each received a tiara and corsage, in addition to ample helpings of birthday cake and punch. Family members and friends were on hand to mark the occasion.