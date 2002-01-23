NEWS IN BRIEF

N. Chautauqua United Way hits 98.8%

DUNKIRK -- The United Way of Northern Chautauqua County reached 98.8 percent of the campaign's $450,000 goal, an achievement that was celebrated during a dinner Wednesday night in the Ramada Inn, Lake Shore Drive East.

The top three corporate gifts were from Carriage House Cos. in Dunkirk and Fredonia, Ralston Purina Co. in Dunkirk and and ECR International/Dunkirk Division. Companies in which employees donated the highest amounts also were honored: DFT Communications in Fredonia, Ralston Purina Co. and Carriage House Cos.

The theme of the campaign was "Lives Change When a Community Cares."

Salamanca revises insurance calendar

SALAMANCA -- The Salamanca City Council voted Wednesday to change the date of its insurance policy to coincide with its fiscal year, which begins April 1.

Mayor Stephen Montgomery said the change from Jan. 1 will be better for budgeting purposes.

The Council also:

Approved a $10,000 upgrade of the city's computer system.

Gave Police Chief Edward Gimbrone the go-ahead to apply for a grant through the Department of Justice, which will pay for 50 percent of the cost of new bulletproof vests for police officers.

Approved several appointments, including: Richard McClure, Fire Commission; Richard Yehl, Library Commission; Stephen Coustenis, Recreation Commission; and Edward J. Riley and Roger Bailey, Zoning Board of Appeals.

Assigned newly appointed City Attorney Jeremiah J. Moriarty III the task of draft ordinances restricting snowmobiles on some streets and the use of plastic pipe in certain areas.

Olean plans Home and Garden Show

OLEAN -- Booths are available for the annual Home and Garden Show, which will be held April 5 to 7 under the sponsorship of the Greater Olean Chamber of Commerce.

The show will be held in the William O. Smith Recreation Center, across from Bradner Stadium, on Route 417. As many as 80 businesses are expected to participate.

Displays will include landscaping and patios, window replacements, heating and air conditioning, pools, furniture, computers and representatives from banks, builders and insurance companies.

For information on a booth, call 372-4433.