MEDAILLE OFFERS 5-YEAR, DUAL-DEGREE PROGRAMS

Medaille College, which launched its first master's degree program in 1997 in business administration, is offering its first five-year combined bachelor's and master's degree programs, also in business.

College officials announced the two new offerings Monday, billing them as "4 1" dual-degree programs in business.

The first combines requirements for Medaille's bachelor's degree in business administration with prerequisites for its master of business administration program.

The second pairs requirements for the college's bachelor's degree in sports management with prerequisites for its MBA degree.

Both five-year programs were recently approved by the state Education Department, and students may start them immediately, said Medaille's acting academic dean, Dr. Joseph E. Savarese.

"Our dual-degree programs assist in providing highly qualified local graduates to the business community," he said, noting that earning both bachelor's and master's degrees in five years "is savings, both in time and tuition cost."

John J. Donohue, Medaille's acting president, said, "As expectations for advanced degrees in various careers have grown locally and nationally, we are providing students the opportunity to advance both their education and careers."

Students in the dual all-business-administration degree program may be individuals already in banking who want to go on to the next level at work, or entrepreneurs who want to develop their own businesses, said Timothy J. Walsh, college communications director.

Students in the sports management-MBA degree program may want to become the director of an arena; a communications or marketing director or comptroller for a professional sports team; or the head of a municipal youth bureau, Walsh added.

Both new degree programs are designed to run five academic years, with the option of taking some courses during the summer, to lighten a spring or fall semester course load. Both will be taught on Medaille's Agassiz Circle campus.

The college is also offering a new master's in education degree with a concentration on literacy for teachers who want to take part in the literacy development of children from birth to the sixth grade.

This new program provides the academic work required for permanent certification for provisionally certified education professionals as well as a master of science degree in education for individuals who already have a bachelor's degree.

