Restaurant inspections are conducted by the Niagara County Health Department.

Every establishment that serves food is evaluated at least annually by the department. Restaurants rated as high-risk, because they serve children or the elderly or serve foods that require a lot of processing or are prepared hours or days before serving, are inspected at least twice a year.

There is no rating for exemplary restaurants; only violations are noted.

Many restaurants will have one violation or more at one time or another. They are coded by the Health Department as: critical items that could lead to food-borne illness, which must be immediately attended to, or as items relating to sanitation, design, maintenance and cleanliness, which must be corrected by the next regular inspection or as soon as an inspector returns.

CAMBRIA

Cambria United Church of Christ, 4045 Lower Mountain Road. No violations. Inspected Nov. 30.

LOCKPORT

Skateland Family Fun Center, 1109 Lincoln Ave. No violations. Nov. 5.

Gino's NY Pizza, 5737 S. Transit Road. No violations. Inspected Nov. 30.

Briandi's Bar, 5909 South Transit Road. No critical violations. Two others: (toilet paper is out in ladies' restroom; handwashing sign for employees is missing in both restrooms). Inspected Nov. 30.

NIAGARA FALLS

Jake's Bar, 1201 11th St. No violations. No food served or prepared here, only prepackaged snacks. Inspected Nov. 7.

Trio's Pizzeria, 2383 Niagara Falls Blvd. No violations. Inspected Nov. 28.

Betty's Place, 2214 Niagara Falls Blvd. One critical violation: (can of Raid found on cooler in back room, removed at this time). Two others: (no paper towels in men's restroom; soap needed in ladies' restroom). Inspected Nov. 27.

NORTH TONAWANDA

YWCA of the Tonawandas, 49 Tremont St. No violations. Inspected Nov. 14.

PORTER

Ransomville Fire Company, 2521 Youngstown-Lockport Road. No violations. Inspected Nov. 13.

ROYALTON

Fatty's Pizza and Wings, 4 State St. No critical violations. Two others: (self-closing device needed on restroom door; papers and debris behind freezer and under storage shelf). Inspected Nov. 30.

WHEATFIELD

Shawnee Volunteer Fire Company, 3747 Lockport Road. No violations. Inspected Nov. 16.

WILSON

Wilson Volunteer Fire Company, 250 Young St. No violations. Inspected Nov. 21.