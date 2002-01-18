FALLS HOPES TO CASH IN ON NO-WAIT WEDDINGS

A slice of Las Vegas might be coming to Niagara Falls.

And this has nothing to do with gambling. Well, almost nothing.

Tourism leaders want to put up marriage kiosks so that couples who want to get hitched right away would be able to do so in the Honeymoon Capital of the World.

In order to do that, they want the state to eliminate the 24-hour waiting period between the issuance of a marriage license and the wedding ceremony for couples tying the knot -- but only in Niagara Falls. They also want permission to sell licenses at satellite locations outside of City Hall after normal business hours. And they have three state legislators sponsoring a bill to accomplish all that.

Local officials like the idea, saying it gives the city a chance to make Niagara Falls, N.Y., a destination instead of the the last stop before the Rainbow Bridge. And the people who depend on the "I do's" of others share the view.

"I think it's worth trying," said Laura Lee Morgan, owner of the Rainbow House, a Victorian bed and breakfast with a wedding chapel on Rainbow Boulevard South. Annually, about 300 couples tie the knot at her place, a 10-minute walk from the cataracts. Changing the law would draw business to a city that needs help, she said. "We're ready to grasp at straws."

The no-wait wedding bill could mean millions of dollars in business a year to Niagara Falls, said Christopher Shiah, whose Niagara Wedding Chapel brings 2,000 couples to Third Street's Holiday Inn Select in an average year.

"We lose so much business as a result of the waiting period," said Shiah. "If they can change that, it would be huge."

State Sen. Byron W. Brown, D-Buffalo, one of three co-sponsors of the bill, said the idea is a perfect union of economic opportunity and common sense. "We were looking at a creative way, yet a simple low-cost way, that we could extend the stay of millions of people who come through Niagara Falls and encourage them to stay in the community," he said. "We believe it would be a major boon to tourism and the wedding industry in Niagara Falls. I'm making it one of my legislative priorities."

State Sen. George D. Maziarz, R-North Tonawanda, and Assemblywoman Francine DelMonte, D-Niagara Falls, are the other co-sponsors. A resolution in support of the measure is on the City Council's agenda for Tuesday.

City Clerk Cynthia R. Baxter, whose office is responsible for issuing marriage licenses, said she is excited about the concept and the possibility of one or more marriage license kiosks popping up in the downtown tourist area.

She said her office frequently gets calls from the three wedding chapels in the city to issue marriage licenses in the evening and on weekends. She said her office wants to be more flexible in serving the couples who come here from around the world to get married.

A memorandum of support by the bill's three sponsors states: "Niagara Falls has suffered many economic setbacks; yet there exists an untapped marriage industry that can be nurtured to thrive with the proper guidelines. Similar policies in other states have proven that marriages can be a regional economic engine. For example, last year more than 100,000 weddings were performed in Clark County, Nev., where similar laws are in effect. The county grosses over $10 million per year, making marriages the second largest industry in Nevada behind gaming."

Baxter said she had concerns about some aspects of the bill, but its sponsors and others say those can be worked out. One potential downside is the current lack of attractions and entertainment on this side of the border. She said dropping the 24-hour waiting period could hurt overnight stays at hotels, even while boosting business for wedding chapels and florists.

But Nancy Nathan, sales manager of the Quality Hotel and Suites, 240 Rainbow Blvd., which also houses a wedding chapel, doesn't think hotel business would decrease based on the number of couples from all over the country who go out of their way to tie the knot here. She and Ashok Chopra, general manager, support the bill.

Brown said the legislation has been met with enthusiasm from hotels, the Convention and Visitors Bureau, members of the City Council and Niagara County legislators.

He said the belief is that by removing the 24-hour waiting period and extending the time when licenses could be issued, an environment would be created where people would get their licenses, get married and have their honeymoon in Niagara Falls and increase their stay from hours to days.

Brown said one of the problems in getting the bill through the Legislature is that other parts of the state like the idea so much, they don't want one part of the state to get a competitive edge. He said he's trying to sell the idea that Niagara Falls is unique naturally and the only place that has the designation, "Honeymoon Capital of the World."

News Staff Reporter Andrew Galarneau contributed to this article.

