AROUND & ABOUT

Rolen signs with Phils for one year

NEW YORK -- Scott Rolen led a parade of 32 players in arbitration who agreed to contracts Friday, and the Philadelphia Phillies third baseman got an $8.6 million, one-year deal.

Just 42 players exchanged figures with their teams from among the 93 players who were in arbitration earlier in the week. The other 51 already have settled.

Rolen, eligible for free agency after this season, refused Philadelphia's attempts to negotiate a multiyear contract.

"We'd still like to have him be a Phillie for his entire career," Phillies General Manager Ed Wade said.

Other players who got big deals were Boston reliever Ugueth Urbina ($6.7 million), Phillies right-hander Robert Person ($6.25 million), Montreal right-hander Javier Vazquez ($4,725,000), Atlanta right-hander Kevin Millwood ($3.9 million), Seattle right-hander Freddy Garcia ($3.8 million) and Chicago Cubs right-hander Kerry Wood ($3,695,000).

Baltimore right-hander Jason Johnson got the only multiyear deal, a $4.7 million, two-year contract.

Among the players who exchanged numbers, the Yankees' Jorge Posada asked for the most, $7.75 million. New York offered $6.7 million to its All-Star catcher, who is negotiating a five-year contract at about $50 million.

Shawn Estes, the left-hander acquired by the Mets from San Francisco during the offseason, had the second-highest filing at $7.1 million. The Mets offered $5.8 million.

Briefly . . .

Tennessee's Phillip Fulmer became the highest paid football coach in the Southeastern Conference on Friday, agreeing to a contract extension at $1.65 million a year. Fulmer, 50, gets a $350,000 raise and a one-year extension to 2008.

Maria Butyrskaya won the short program at the European Figure Skating Championships in Lausanne, Switzerland, skating with ease Friday while the other top Russian and Olympic gold hopeful, Irina Slutskaya, made another surprising fall. Butyrskaya and Slutskaya are U.S. champion Michelle Kwan's main rivals for the gold.

Belarus' Alexei Grichin won the Gateway Freestyle Classic aerials in Lake Placid on his final jump Friday, overcoming shifting wind conditions for his eighth World Cup victory. Corey Hacker of Boston was 17th. Canada's Veronika Bauer won the women's aerials while Kelly Hilliman of Tonawanda was 11th and former Hamburg resident Tracy Evans of Park City, Utah, was 12th. Evans is in sixth place overall through four of five runs, and nees to finish third to have a shot at qualifying for the Olympics.

Joe Ciccone of Buffalo won both his matches Friday at the PBA ABC Masters in Reno, Nevada. Ciccone defeated Jason Couch of Clermont, Fla., 614-601 and beat Chris Barnes in his second match, 606-600. Mike Faliero of Niagara Falls defeated Mika Koivuniemi of Finland, 640-639, in his first match but later lost to enter the losers' bracket.

Courtney Fields had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Solomon Brown scored 15 points to lead Iona (8-11, 5-3 MAAC) to a 90-79 victory over Fairfield (4-10, 3-4).