RELIGION IN THE MEDIA

On television:

Today: "Miracles of Faith": Scientists discuss the Shroud of Turin. (3 p.m., Discovery)

Sunday: "Jesus -- The Complete Story": Story of Jesus. (5 p.m., Discovery)

Monday: "Zola Levitt Presents": Shot on location in Israel, depicting its people, prophecy, and land. (midnight, FAM)

Tuesday: "Solemn Mass of Mary, Mother of God": At the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. (midnight, EWTN)

Wednesday: "In the Footsteps of Christ": Search for answers about Jesus. (2 p.m., EWTN)

Thursday: "Fourth Wise Man": Artaban, a doctor, seeks Jesus; with Martin Sheen, Alan Arkin, Eileen Brennan, and Ralph Bellamy. (10 p.m., EWTN)

Friday: "The Best of Mother Angelica Live": The upcoming March for Life. (9 a.m., EWTN)

Music:

Willie Norwood, "No Limit" (Atlantic Records) This is Norwood's debut solo gospel release. Guest artists include Billy Preston, Kirk Whalum, the Williams Brothers, Norwood's daughter, Brandy, and son, Ray J. Norwood is the former trumpeter and lead singer for the Composers.

Books:

"Finding Each Other in Judaism: Meditations on the Rites of Passage from Birth to Immortality," by Harold M. Schulweis (UAHC Press, 125 pages). The author, senior rabbi of a Reform congregation in California, draws inspiration from the plight of Franz Kafka. Seeing his faith as "a religion not for the individual, but for the community," Schulweis emphasizes how rites from baby naming to burials bring together the public and the private. They are "where I and we meet."

"Sifted But Saved: Classic Devotions," by W.W. Melton; edited and annotated by Robin Hardy (Broadman & Holman Publishers, 208 pages). When Christian fiction writer Robin Hardy came across a book of sermons in a dusty stack at a Goodwill store, she was struck by its contemporary relevance and bought it. To her surprise, it had been published in 1925. More than 75 years later, Hardy has annotated this devotional classic for a new generation of Christians. The book covers a gamut of topics from atheism to temptation.

On the Web:

www.cuf.org

Catholics United for the Faith is an international lay apostolate that aims to help people discover and strengthen their Catholic faith. Membership is $30 a year, but the site has a number of offerings free of charge. For example, articles are available from the Lay Witness magazine; a number of links are provided, and users may register to view Faith Facts.