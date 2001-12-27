The Lowest of the Low, the Toronto band with a rapid Buffalo following that broke up in 1994 and re-formed a year ago to do a handful of shows, is back in town. Coming off five dates in Toronto, Ron Hawkins -- who recently pulled the plug on his post-Low band, the Rusty Nails -- Stephen Stanley, David Alexander and Jon Arnott will take up residence in the Riviera Theatre today and Saturday for the group's only other scheduled concerts. The band will have copies of its live album, "Nothing Short of a Bullet," recorded during last year's shows. Expect, on the CD and in concert, to hear such inspired Low favorites as "Rosy and Grey," "For the Hand of Magdelena" and "Eternal Fatalist."

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. shows, with the Constantines opening, are $25 -- and they're going fast. At press time, only about 100 were left for each show. To purchase advance tickets, go to www.tickets.com. To contact the theater, located at 67 Webster St., North Tonawanda, call 692-2413.

-- Mark Sommer