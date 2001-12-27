IS ONE MAN'S LIFE WORTH MORE THAN ANOTHER?

The complaints of angry postal workers, who claim that members of Congress were given preferential treatment in the anthrax crisis while they were neglected, triggered an almost lost memory for me. I had a similar problem with Winston Churchill in 1944.

The incident had its start in the fall of 1944 as I, one of 17,000 GIs, walked out on a pier in New York City on our way to Europe. We walked down a narrow canyon as the bulks of the Queen Mary and Queen Elizabeth loomed above us on either side. It was an intimidating duty for a Buffalo boy whose sea-going experience had been limited to trips on the Canadiana from the foot of Main Street to Crystal Beach.

It was common knowledge, as we boarded the Queen Mary, that it crossed the Atlantic carrying its troop cargos with only its speed and elusiveness as protection -- no escort, no convoy, nothing. Until then, it had done so successfully. But as I embarked, my first naive thought was that there couldn't be enough lifeboats on the deck for all 17,000 men.

This became a moot question as we descended deep into the hold of the ship. It was evident that with limited exits and stairways, there would be no chance of making it to the deck if a torpedo hit. I stood there amid the acres of pipe framing and canvas that comprised our bunks, considering that it would be a choice of being trampled to death on the stairs or drowning quietly in the bunk.

Enter Winston Churchill. The scuttlebutt network soon spread the word that Churchill was on board for the trip to England -- probably not sleeping on a canvas bunk. He was returning from a Quebec conference where he and Franklin Roosevelt met to discuss the future direction of the war.

We heard even better news. Because Churchill was on board, we would have an escort of two destroyers and a cruiser. My first reaction was one of elation over the additional protection. However, my joy soon turned to resentment and anger. I thought of all the ships that were sent across the Atlantic through German submarine wolf packs with 17,000 American soldiers and no escort. Then, when one short Englishman got on board, a three-ship escort became necessary. It seemed immediately to put a value -- a very low value -- on the lives of our American boys.

We made the trip safely, zigging and zagging our way across the sea, and then paused briefly to drop the privileged prime minister offshore at Liverpool.

By mere chance, I was able to see him as he prepared to switch ships. He looked very much as I remembered him from movie newsreels -- short, stocky, bulldog features, captain's cap and a short cigar. He must have had his fill of American remarks about coming over to save England because he made a caustic remark that we Yanks should remember there were still British soldiers fighting this war. My resentment was seething.

The post-war years have alleviated this resentment, as I learned more about how important Churchill was to the victory. He was a formidable leader in the greatest war ever fought. He made decisions that affected the lives -- and deaths -- of hundreds of thousands of people.

Almost 60 years ago, I asked the same question bothering the postal workers. Considering the contribution of a man like Churchill and the ultimate benefit he brought society, was his life more precious than that of 17,000 American riflemen? I still don't know the answer.

RICHARD P. SCHMIDLE, a Wilson resident, spends the winter months in Florida.

