With the recent election of Kathy Hallock as Clarence supervisor and Scott Bylewski as a Councilman, residents are reclaiming our town. No longer are we dominated by builder/developer "visions."

In his Dec. 7 letter, Joseph McIvor of the Buffalo Niagara Builders Association chastised Hallock, and thus ridiculed Clarence voters, over our vision for development. Taxpayers are paying for the cumulative effect of overdevelopment in our towns while Erie and Niagara counties lose population.

We rob Peter to pay Paul by allowing cities to disintegrate while overdeveloping the outer towns, putting more stress on our regional economy. I take great exception to McIvor's inference that town residents were involved in directing growth.

On the contrary, resident concerns have been consistently discounted in the dialogue about "growth." The recent election results are testimony to this fact. We believe that the residents, as "owners" of our town, must control its vision, not the builders who have only monetary gain at stake.

McIvor labeled Hallock as self-serving and shortsighted. This arrogance resulted in the defeat of the incumbent supervisor and councilman.

The Builders Association must re-evaluate its self-serving attitude in the best interest of the Western New York community or, as he stated, "the region will continue to have its economy ranking amongst the worst in the nation." Clarence residents will no longer sit idle while the character of our community is ruined by ill-planned development.

A recent study found that for Clarence to break even, a new home must sell for a minimum of $230,000 to $250,000. Speaking as an executive in the building construction industry, this is not the "dream" for the majority of Americans who desire home ownership.

Opportunities abound to revitalize our community by rebuilding our cities and thus effecting real growth. Go to work there, builders, where the impetus is needed.

FRANK KENNEDY

Clarence