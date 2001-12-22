STILLS FROM SECOND HARRY POTTER FILM STOLEN

Photographic stills from the unfinished second Harry Potter movie were reported stolen from the film's studios in Britain, police said Saturday.

The photos from "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" had disappeared from a locked room at Leavesden Studios, north of London, where the film is being shot.

Warner Bros., the film's production company, warned the media not to use the stolen pictures, but would not comment further.

"Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" is scheduled for release in November.