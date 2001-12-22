'ESSENCE OF EXCELLENT TEACHING' GETS FAILING GRADE

Extraordinary Teachers: The Essence of Excellent Teaching

By Fred Stephenson

Andrews McMeel

266 pages, $23

Good teachers writing about good teaching. There's a heck of a book in that. Unfortunately, "Extraordinary Teachers" isn't it.

What we have here is 266 pages of college teachers writing about their experiences in the classroom. Some of the 36 essays are pretty decent. Some are horrid. But even before the level of the writing can be judged, there are a few big problems with the concept:

The teachers who wrote the essays were selected because they are winners of the Josiah Meigs Award for Excellence in Teaching, which appears to be a big-deal prize at the University of Georgia. They are likely talented people. But you're right if you guessed that 36 essays by U. of Georgia professors read more like an in-house staff-development manual and less like an honest look at 21st century teaching.

A problem that derives from the first: The essays are clearly written by older teachers. (The big teaching awards usually -- mind you, usually -- don't go to the novices.) While older teachers surely have much to say about their profession, wouldn't fresh young teachers have new views on how teaching is changing, and challenging, in 2001? And wouldn't a few of those views add to what a volume like this is trying to say?

The editor of "Extraordinary Teachers" is Fred Stephenson, a 29-year veteran of the classroom who certainly comes across as a decent, well-meaning fellow. He currently teaches at -- you guessed it -- the University of Georgia, in the Terry College of Business. He has won the Josiah Meigs Award. Twice.

Stephenson's duties as editor here appear to have been to collect the essays and to write little profiles of the professor/writers, which appear on the pages following each essay. Mostly these profiles just take up space. Occasionally they are very annoying.

"Her passions include connecting with people, collecting flow blue china and Coke glasses, traveling, and spending time with her family."

"More personally, he enjoys wood carving, vegetable gardening, family and teaching Sunday school."

"Outside of work, her family operates a small farm raising goats and cattle (just can't get enough of animals!)."

Are we reading about these people or looking to date them?

Some of the essays included in this volume contain worthy suggestions for the classroom. (Next semester, for example, I may try the idea of sending handwritten notes to students instead of addictively quick e-mails.) And some include anecdotes that are so wonderful, or so funny, that they almost make the book worth it.

A psychology professor named David Shaffer writes about an English teacher he had in college who told him, to his face, "If you ever make a dollar via a written communication of any kind, document it, send the documentation to me, and I'll take you to dinner at the restaurant of your choice." Shaffer writes that he was crushed and avoided English classes for the rest of his undergraduate career. It took him years to convince himself -- let alone others -- that he could write for a living.

Teachers can do that. They can crush you or lift you up. They can, most definitely, change lives.

And there's a great book in that. Just not this one.

