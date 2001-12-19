WITNESS SLAIN AT FRONT DOOR OF HIS DELI

A delicatessen owner was shot to death Wednesday night after he was called to the front door of his Buffalo store.

The shooting occurred at about 9 p.m. outside Broadway Express, at the southwest corner of Broadway and Jefferson Avenue. Fahd Mohssen, 40, suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest, according to Lt. Mark Taggart of the Homicide Bureau.

"He got called to the door," Taggart said. "He came out of the door and got shot right outside."

Mohssen made it back inside the store before he collapsed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the videotape from a security camera suggests robbery was not the motive. Taggart would say only that the motive is under investigation.

However, sources said the shooting may have been related to the victim's pending testimony in a court case involving a robbery at a West Side store.

According to Central District police reports, Mohssen confronted a man stealing ice cream from One Stop Party Store on Hudson Street in April. The man reportedly pulled out a knife and held it to Mohssen's throat before fleeing.

A few months later, Mohssen picked the man out of a photo lineup.

That suspect, identified in police reports as Ivery Frazier, 47, of 10th Street, was in the Erie County Holding Center at the time of Wednesday's shooting, a Holding Center employee confirmed.

e-mail: jhabuda@buffnews.com