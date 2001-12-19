TWO MEN GET PRISON FOR KILLING BAR OWNER

Two young men who pleaded guilty to killing a West Seneca tavern owner during a robbery and arson in September 2000 were sentenced Wednesday to at least 20 years in prison.

The mother of one of the killers was sentenced to a year in jail for hindering prosecution in the case.

The body of William Metzger, 65, was found in his burned-out apartment above Goldmine Tavern on Seneca Street on Sept. 2, 2000. He had been tied up, beaten and robbed after closing time the night before, and died of smoke inhalation after the building was set ablaze.

Erie County Judge Timothy J. Drury sentenced Jonathan J. Spaeth and Daniel J. Mariani, both 23 and of West Seneca, on charges of murder, arson, assault, robbery and burglary. Spaeth's mother, Mary Folger, 41, of West Seneca, had pleaded guilty to a felony charge of hindering prosecution.

Folger had worked as a bartender at the tavern and got her son a job in the kitchen. He was fired because he was caught stealing, Stan Orynawka, the victim's son-in-law, said in a telephone interview late Wednesday.

The Metzger family originally went along with Mariani's plea deal, hoping that the cases against Spaeth and his mother would be strengthened, Orynawka said. When that didn't happen, they went along with the deal for Spaeth because it would be a sure thing -- as opposed to taking a chance with a jury.

"We would have liked to see life sentences in both cases, with no parole," Orynawka said.

"To tie someone up, then beat him and rob him, is one thing," Orynawka said. "To start a fire and walk away . . . I don't know what kind of person could do something like that."

The sale of the business was pending, and Metzger was just days from retiring.

Drury ordered minimum sentences of 22 years and 20 years for Spaeth and Mariani, respectively. The maximum sentence for both is life.

