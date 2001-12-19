THUMBSCREWS, THE RACK AND A TRIBUNAL

I'm normally very big on civil liberties.

But we have to be realistic. Dire times demand drastic actions.

Given the threats we face today, we can no longer afford some of the protections we've become accustomed to. It's time to get at the truth so that we can unravel future plots against the public before it's too late.

That means acknowledging that there are certain groups among us who don't deserve the safeguards our society offers. They meet secretly. They lie, scheme and plot surreptitious attacks on our way of life. Then they go out and try to blend in with the rest of us to carry out their nefarious schemes.

Fortunately, here in Western New York, they don't quite blend in. The microphone and gavel give them away.

That's why it's time to convene a military tribunal -- for our elected officials.

Such a body, dispensing with the niceties of political due process, is the only way to get to the bottom of why we're hemorrhaging population and jobs; can't construct a simple bridge across a 10-foot river; can't count to 15, 40 or whatever the city budget gap really is (in millions, of course); and can't see beyond black lines on a white map when it comes to the region's future.

With Mayor Anthony M. Masiello today unveiling his Christmas wish list for solving the city's problems and hoping for the best, the tribunal could be our last best hope.

For starters:

It could find out who was supposed to keep track of Buffalo's money and short-circuit much of this mess in the first place. After all this time, we still don't know. Was it the comptroller's office or the administration's finance department?

To the average citizen, the answer seems obvious: both. But like a scene right out of the interview room on "NYPD Blue," they raced to point the finger at one another.

With no Andy Sipowicz to slap the truth out of anybody, a tribunal is the next-best thing.

It also could ask Democratic Party chief Steve Pigeon why there was no one to seriously challenge the aforementioned mayor in the primary, so that competition could ensure the city ended up with the very best. And it could ask GOP honcho Bob Davis why Republicans have written off the city, leaving it in the hands of a political oligarchy.

You'll never get a straight answer to these questions in open court. But the two parties have committed crimes against democracy and need to be held accountable.

The tribunal could ask town supervisors why they really don't like the idea of merging with the city. (They never mention safeguarding Buffalo's autonomy.) Are all the references to "service" and "tax implications" just politically correct euphemisms for more basic fears?

No one will ever admit as much in open court, but a tribunal could drag the truth out of those who would watch the city shrivel up and die.

It could ask black elected officials how reducing the number of Common Council districts is "racist" -- the smoke screen raised previously -- if the lines can be drawn to maintain racial balance.

With some standard legal safeguards eliminated -- thumbscrews and the rack might be necessary -- these officials might eventually break down and concede that incumbent job protection is actually what's at stake.

After getting to the bottom of such matters, the tribunal could issue its report. Despite the secrecy surrounding its operations, we'd still end up with more information about how things really work -- or don't work -- than we get now in news releases that say nothing.

And besides getting at the truth, the tribunal would have powers of punishment that voters and good-government groups could only envy.

For instance, the Buffalo Bills make their workers attend the Disney Institute for Customer Service to learn how to better serve the people who pay their salaries.

The tribunal could hand down a similar sentence.

Imagine that combination: Western New York leaders and Mickey Mouse.

