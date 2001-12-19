SPORTS TODAY

Leftwich rallies Marshall in shootout

Maybe they'll pay attention to Byron Leftwich now.

The Marshall junior was shut out in voting for the Heisman Trophy this year despite throwing for 4,132 yards and 38 touchdowns. Both ranked second in Division I-A to Fresno State's David Carr.

On Wednesday night, Leftwich made a statement for next season. He brought the Herd back from a 30-point halftime deficit (38-8) with 576 yards passing and four touchdowns, including an 8-yarder to Josh Davis in double-overtime to beat East Carolina 64-61 in the GMAC Bowl.

Leftwich was 41-of-70 with two interceptions and scored on a 9-yard run. He said it was far from a perfect performance.

"Did you see how many I missed?" Leftwich said. "I could have had about 800."

Leftwich threw for 243 yards and three touchdowns after the third quarter. Darius Watts made a leaping grab in the corner of the end zone to tie it at 51 with 7 seconds left in regulation.

The 125 points are the most ever scored in a bowl game as each team scored two defensive touchdowns. Previously, the highest-scoring bowl was Texas Tech's 55-41 victory over Air Force in the 1995 Copper Bowl.

"Lord, have mercy," East Carolina coach Steve Logan exclaimed. "I hope everyone got their money's worth."

Ahead 51-45, East Carolina recovered an onsides kick in the final two minutes. But the Pirates couldn't run out the clock and punted into the end zone.

Marshall took over at its 20 with 50 seconds left and no timeouts. Leftwich had three completions of 20-plus yards to set up the tying score.

After Watts' grab made it 51-all, Curtis Head's extra-point try was wide right, his seventh missed PAT of the year.

Knight playing finale for Pitt

St. Joe's graduate Bryan Knight, a senior defensive end at the University of Pittsburgh, will play his final game in a Panthers uniform tonight, against North Carolina State in the Tangerine Bowl in Orlando's Citrus Bowl stadium.

Knight, who was named a Big East Conference All-Star for the second straight season, had a senior season which mirrored that of his team.

Pitt started 1-5 but won its last five games to become bowl-eligible and take the conference's automatic berth in the Tangerine Bowl. Pitt went 4-3 in the Big East.

Knight, who is 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds, was limited because of an injury to his right ankle early in the season but came on like gangbusters down the stretch. Knight had team-high totals of 8 1/2 sacks and 18 tackles for losses. He had an incredible game against Rutgers with 3 1/2 sacks and six tackles for losses.

Knight's final sack, good for an 11-yard loss on the last play, put the capper on a 24-6 win over Alabama-Birmingham in the regular-season finale that secured the bowl bid. During his final two seasons, Knight totaled 20 sacks and 44 tackles for losses.

North Carolina State is 7-4 and went 4-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Elsewhere in college football:

The University at Buffalo announced that Rashad Clark, a 6-4, 225-pound defensive lineman from Los Angeles, will join the program as a mid-year transfer. Clark was a two-way performer for West Los Angeles Junior College in Culver City, Calif. After attending Ontario High School in Los Angeles, Clark served in the United States Marine Corps before enrolling at West Los Angeles JC.

Clark will enroll at UB in January and will be eligible to participate in the Bulls' spring drills.

Steve Mariucci, annoyed by reports to the contrary, said that he still isn't interested in leaving the San Francisco 49ers for Notre Dame. The Rev. Jesse Jackson issued a release urging Notre Dame, which has never had a black head coach in any sport to consider black candidates for its head coach's position. There were only five black Division I-A coaches this season. The Irish have hired an associate athletics director and two assistant athletics directors, all of whom are black, since AD Kevin White was hired in 2000.

Surgery to end streak for Lakers' Hearn

The last time Chick Hearn wasn't behind the microphone at a Los Angeles Laker game, Lyndon Johnson was in the White House, gas cost less than a quarter a gallon and Kobe Bryant was 13 years from being born. Since then, the Lakers have won 2,092 games and eight NBA championships.

But it took open-heart surgery to keep the broadcasting ironman from making his appointed rounds tonight at Houston, where the Lakers play the Rockets.

Doctors expect the 85-year-old announcer to be hospitalized for about a week and, if all goes well, Hearn should be able to return to work in about six weeks.

"Chick is doing really well," said Dr. Michael Soltero, who performed the 2 1/2 -hour operation Wednesday to replace a blocked valve.

Hearn has called 3,338 consecutive Lakers games, one of the longest announcing streaks in sports history. The last time Hearn missed a broadcast was on Nov. 20, 1965, when bad weather kept him from making a flight.

Soltero said about 80 percent of the blood flow through Hearn's aortic valve was blocked, which left him fatigued. He said Hearn hoped to have Wednesday's surgery done in about a week. When he awoke feeling weak on Wednesday, it was decided that now was the best time.

Butler tops Ball St. to run record to 11-0

Ball State had a ranking, one of the nation's top three-point shooting teams and its first sellout crowd in more than three years.

None of it mattered to Butler.

The Bulldogs got 23 points and nine rebounds from Rylan Hainje, and three critical second-half three-pointers from Darnell Archey as they upset No. 21 Ball State, 75-66.

"They may have played Kansas and UCLA, but they hadn't played Butler," Hainje said.

Butler won its 11th straight game, the first 11-0 start in school history, and won for the 20th time in 21 games -- the only loss coming to Arizona in last season's NCAA tournament.

In other games:

Julius Page (Turner/Carroll) had 17 points and Ontario Lett added 15 off the bench as Pittsburgh (10-1) ended the game on an 18-5 run and scored a 62-55 victory over Ohio State.

Maceo Wofford (Jamestown) keyed a 17-2 second-half run with a pair of three-pointers to lift Iona (3-6) to a 71-59 victory over Holy Cross (4-5) in the opening game of the Rainbow Classic in Honolulu. Wofford finished with 12 points.

Woods, Doyle, Campbell all honored

Tiger Woods, Allen Doyle and Chad Campbell have been selected as golf's Players of the Year on the PGA Tour, Senior Tour and Buy.com Tour.

For Woods, the selection as Player of the Year is his third in a row and fourth in five seasons on Tour. He beat out David Duval, Phil Mickelson and David Toms.

Woods, who turns 26 on Dec. 30, won five tourneys in 2001 and led the Tour for the third consecutive season with $5,687,777. His Masters win made him the first player to hold all four professional major championships at once.

Doyle, 53, won twice and posted 25 Top 10 finishes in 34 starts. Campbell, a rookie on the Buy.com Tour, won three times and earned an automatic promotion to the PGA Tour.

Around & About

In women's basketball, two upstate New York teams met in Las Vegas as D'Youville dropped the consolation game of the Adidas Desert Classic to Utica, 65-58. Mary Legnard led D'Youville (2-8) with 13 points.

Former champion Mary Pierce, making a return to the tennis circuit after injury and illness affected her 2001 season, has been granted a wild card into next month's Australian Open. Pierce, formerly ranked No. 3 in the world, missed the last three Grand Slam events in 2001. The Open is Jan. 14-27 at Melbourne Park.