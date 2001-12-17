LIBORIO D'ANGELO, MASTER TAILOR

Liborio "Leo" D'Angelo, a master tailor here and in Sicily, died Sunday (Dec. 16, 2001) in Schoellkopf Manor Nursing Home after a long illness. He was 86.

D'Angelo was born in Cerda, Sicily, and graduated from a tailoring institute in Palermo. He owned and operated Sartoria Tailoring School in Cerda until emigrating to the United States in 1953 to join his brothers in Niagara Falls.

He worked at many men's clothing stores here, including Wake's, Ray's, Silverberg's, Wolke's, Main Tailors and Time Cleaners.

D'Angelo spent the last 30 years of his career at Muscarello's Dry Cleaners and Tailors, from which he retired in the mid-1990s.

He was an avid gardener and enjoyed listening to classical music. He was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

His wife of 44 years, Lucy Peri D'Angelo, died in 1999.

Survivors include a son, Salvatore of Grand Island; three brothers Dominic, Frank and Joseph, all of Niagara Falls; and two grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in St. Joseph's Church, 1413 Pine Ave., after prayers at 10 in M.J. Colucci & Son Funeral Chapel, 468 19th St. Entombment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

