WHAT'S HAPPENING

Movies: Opening Wednesday, "Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring" (PG-13, based on first piece of J.R.R. Tolkien trilogy); Friday, "A Beautiful Mind" (PG-13, Russell Crowe as math genius who triumphs over schizophrenia); "Joe Somebody" (PG-13, Tim Allen comedy); "Kate and Leopold" (PG-13, time-travel romance linking Meg Ryan, Hugh Jackman); "The Majestic" (PG, Jim Carrey in drama-comedy-romance, from director of "Shawshank Redemption" and "The Green Mile"); Christmas Day, "Ali" (starring Will Smith).

New on video: Today, "Moulin Rouge," "Princess Diaries," "Scary Movie 2"; next Tuesday, "Evolution"; Dec. 29, "Atlantis: The Lost Empire"; Jan. 2: "The Fast and the Furious," "The Glass House," "Greenfingers," "What's the Worst That Could Happen?" (Danny DeVito, Martin Lawrence).

LIGHT UP THE HOLIDAYS

It seems like every year, someone at your lunch table brings up the idea of a holiday gift exchange. But as much as you love exchanging gifts with your friends, you're a little short on cash, short on time, and even shorter on ideas. Well, this year's last-minute gift-buying mission might take you no further than the corner drugstore, where you can find Naturistics' adorable line of holiday-themed cosmetics. The cute collection features glittery nail polishes sure to make your bud's hands the talk of any holiday party, plus our favorite -- lip gloss that looks like little Christmas lights. Nothing in the line is more than $5. Check out Naturistics' holiday collection at drugstores and mass retailers.

ELEVATION 2001, the DVD

Just in time for the holiday season, U2 has released its first DVD, "Elevation 2001: U2 Live From Boston." Featuring 19 songs, the concert emphasizes the group's 2000 release, "All That You Can't Leave Behind," but it's U2's earlier songs that sound the best. A stripped-down version of "Stay" ("Faraway, So Close!"), a fervent "Sunday Bloody Sunday" and a heart-tip performance of "Desire" are among Disc 1's highlights. Teens interested in film, television and the technical aspects of the music industry will enjoy the behind-the-scenes footage of the concert on Disc 1.

The film takes an entertaining look at the difficulties of filming, performing and setting up an arena concert. Disc 2 features trailers of U2's other concert videos, additional performances and a road movie. The best part of Disc 2 is directorcam, which shows the film's director, Hamish Hamilton, shouting orders to the cameraman and band. His hilarious reactions during "Where The Streets Have No Name" and "With Or Without You" alone are worth the DVD's price.

-- Gabrielle Grubka

WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE

We don't know about you, but we're sick of hearing everybody talk about how much water we should be drinking. It's not that we doubt the truth of this whole "8 glasses a day" thing, but it makes us feel pretty guilty when we're slurping Diet Coke by the gallonful.

But here's something that could convince you to mosey on up to the watering hole a few times a day. It's called Propel Fitness Water. Propel is lightly sweetened, flavored water fortified with vitamins and antioxidants (it's made by Gatorade, so we think they know what they're doing). It comes in lemon, black cherry, orange and berry flavors, and a 16-ounce bottle will set you back about $1. Propel is being rolled out across the country so look for it in convenience and grocery stories, and even at some gyms.

THE POWER OF FOOD

There's no doubt you'll recognize the girls in "Insatiable," even though they're not real. They're pretty, smart, funny and friendly -- and they all struggle with eating disorders. In this novel by anorexia survivor Eve Eliot, subtitled "The Compelling Story of Four Teens, Food and Its Power"(Health Communications Inc., $12.95), Samantha is a perfect athlete who cuts herself until she bleeds and vacuums her room 10 times a day. Hannah is a brainiac who binges and purges. Jessica is a rebellious cheerleader and artist who starves herself to cope with her father's death from AIDS. And Phoebe overeats to numb the pain of her dad's criticism. You'll be horrified at what the girls go through, but you might learn something in the process. Eliot sprinkles the book with facts about the dangers associated with eating disorders.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"People who judge others do it to make themselves feel better because they really feel inadequate. They destroy a lot of lives and other people's mentality. It's a small-minded act."

-- Nineteen-year-old singer Lennon, on "the un-coolest thing ever," on ym.com. Lennon, who was named after Beatle John Lennon, just signed her first recording contract.

-- Knight Ridder Newspapers