AROUND THE STATE

Fifth Democrat chairman drops support for McCall

ALBANY (AP) -- The Democratic leader of Dutchess County, saying State Comptroller H. Carl McCall had mismanaged New York's public pension fund, switched sides Monday to back Andrew Cuomo's bid for the party's nomination for governor.

The defection by Joseph Ruggiero from McCall to the Cuomo campaign was the fifth by a county chairman this year and the fourth in less than a month.

McCall campaign spokesman Richard Fife dismissed Ruggiero's complaints as "just another phony Cuomo attack" that was part of the "politics of distortion."

In a statement, Ruggiero said he was upset by McCall's report Friday that the state's public employee pension fund had lost $15 billion in the state fiscal year that ended March 31. The fund's value fell from $127 billion to $112 billion during that fiscal year.

McCall, the sole trustee of the fund, had defended his management of the fund by citing the tough time the stock market had in the face of the nation's economic problems.

Teen who planned attack at school gets prison term

ELMIRA (AP) -- A teenager who smuggled a cache of guns and bombs into his high school for a planned killing spree was sentenced Monday to 8 1/2 years in prison.

Jeremy Getman, 19, has admitted that he intended to shoot students and teachers and toss bombs into crowds when he brought weapons to Southside High School this past Valentine's Day but then realized he couldn't kill anyone.

Getman told the court at his sentencing that he knew what he did was wrong and that he deserved to be punished.

Chemung County Judge Peter Buckley also ordered Getman to pay almost $12,700 in restitution to the police and school officials for overtime pay and other costs associated with the evacuation of the high school Feb 14.

Getman, who had faced 56 counts, pleaded guilty to three charges under a plea deal: first-degree possession of a dangerous weapon, first-degree criminal use of a firearm and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

If convicted on all counts, the Webb Mills resident could have faced a maximum 25 years in prison.

Day care owner sentenced in death of infant girl

BRUNSWICK (AP) -- An unlicensed home day care provider was sentenced Monday to a year in jail in connection with the death of a 3-month-old girl in her care.

Mary Beth Anslow, 52, remains free on $25,000 bail, pending an appeal.

Anslow was caring for Laura Mae Morbot when the infant died Sept. 29, 2000. Anslow told police she found the baby unconscious in a crib upstairs.

She was convicted Oct. 1 of endangering the welfare of a child and filing a false report with police, both misdemeanors.

There were 27 children in Anslow's home near Albany on the day the baby died, including infants, toddlers and older children.

Brunswick Town Justice Robert Schmidt sentenced Anslow to 1 year in jail on the endangering charge and to 60 days in jail for lying to police. The terms are to be served concurrently. Schmidt also fined her $2,000.

After the sentencing, Rensselaer County Judge Patrick McGrath agreed to release Anslow on $25,000 bail while her appeal is heard.