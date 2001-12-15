DEVILS' BRODEUR BLANKS SENS

Martin Brodeur found one more thing to celebrate on an eventful Saturday.

"Isn't it a payday today?" Brodeur joked after recording his first shutout of the season and his 300th career win to lead the New Jersey Devils to a 2-0 victory over the Ottawa Senators.

On the 15th of the month, Brodeur was also named to Canada's Olympic team.

"It doesn't get better than this," said Brodeur, who became the third-fastest goalie in NHL history to reach 300 wins.

Brodeur, who didn't play in New Jersey's 3-2 loss to Florida on Friday, got the win in his 547th game. Only Jacques Plante and Andy Moog reached the milestone in fewer games.

"I'm just happy it's over, and I won't have to deal with, or answer questions about it," Brodeur said. "Now I've just got to try to go on to bigger and better things, try to climb up and get some more wins and hopefully get in a situation where I'm able to reach another milestone."

Petr Sykora and Jason Arnott scored for the Devils as Brodeur stopped 39 shots for his 52nd career shutout, and first since Apr. 7 against Montreal.

"I knew it was going to come," Brodeur said. "My career isn't over so I knew I was going to at least mix in a win, but it's nice to do it in this fashion -- my first shutout of the year. It's been a rough go for everybody and it's nice to get that on the board."

Sykora scored an unassisted goal on New Jersey's first shot nearly seven minutes in.

"We were playing really patient hockey," Sykora said. "You can't play run-and-gun against this team. They've got a lot of skill and a lot of speed, and we were just waiting back for them.

"The first shot, sometimes it's tough. We were facing a really good team and we were very fortunate that we scored because it's so much easier to play with the lead."

He also assisted on Arnott's power-play goal 7:02 into the third.

Leafs win fifth straight

TORONTO -- Not much is going wrong for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Gary Roberts had two goals and an assist to lead Toronto to a 6-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens and extend the Maple Leafs' winning streak to five games.

"Things have gone really well for us the last couple of weeks," Toronto's Shayne Corson said. "We're starting to get used to playing with each other. Hopefully, we can keep going."

Corson added a goal and two assists for Toronto, which outshot Montreal, 48-16.

Darcy Tucker, Robert Reichel and Dmitry Yushkevich also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have won seven of eight and lead the East with 45 points.

"Everyone contributed," Roberts said.

Tie Domi passed Tiger Williams for first place on the Maple Leafs' career penalty minute list (1,672).

Around the rinks

Roberto Luongo's 36 saves helped the Panthers beat the Islanders, 3-1. . . . Paul Ranheim, Ruslan Fedotenko and Jeremy Roenick scored second-period goals, lifting the Flyers past the Bruins, 5-2. . . . Jaromir Jagr had two goals and the Capitals beat the Thrashers, 5-2, extending Atlanta's winless streak to 0-5-2. . . . Petr Tenkrat had his first career hat trick as the Predators beat the Blackhawks, 5-2. . . . Keith Tkachuk scored two goals and goaltender Brent Johnson faced just nine shots, leading the Blues to a 4-0 victory over the Flames. . . . Valeri Kamensky scored his first two goals of the season and Mike Modano notched the 398th of his career as the Stars defeated the Coyotes, 6-2.