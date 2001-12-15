HOSIERY

Gone fishing

Like the look of today's fishnets? Here's a stylish tip to keep in mind when choosing a pair: The tighter the weave, the more flattering the look.

Fashion pros also recommend pairing the new nude fishnets, which look a lot like regular hosiery from a distance, with camel-colored or winter-white clothes for an updated look.

PET STUFF

What a wrap

When is the wrapping paper better than the gift? When you're a cat and the wrap is scented with catnip, of course.

It's true. Cats can now enjoy tearing apart a package wrapped in colorful paper wrap "saturated with succulent catnip nectar and sealed in mylar to preserve the fresh catnip scent."

That's how it's described on the Web site, www.cattoys.com.

One sheet of 9- by 12 1/2 -inch gift wrap is $4.95. You're on your own for Kitty's gift.

You are getting your cat a gift, aren't you?

COSMETICS

Lip service

Here are a few odd facts that smack true about lipstick, as reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

The use of lipstick dates back more than 5,000 years.

In 1770, the British Parliament passed a law condemning lipstick, stating that "women found guilty of seducing men into matrimony by a cosmetic means could be tried for witchcraft."

The average woman owns eight lipsticks.

Bright, vivid reds that were both cheerful and confident were the most popular shades of lipstick in the early 1920s when women achieved the right to vote, and in the years after the Great Depression.

Lipstick is the most frequently shoplifted item.

HOLIDAY

Hold the glitz

The word from the fashion media is that drop-dead glamour is out this holiday season.

That should come as no surprise.

Sure, there are parties and gala benefits going on around the country, including New York and Washington, but fashion has definitely toned down in response to world events.

In New York, for example, big-league party people such as Barbara Walters and socialite Cornelia Guest are more likely to be photographed at evening affairs wearing dinner suits or cocktail dresses with coats than ball gowns, Women's Wear Daily reported earlier this season.

Other key looks: Tuxedo looks for women; tailored evening skirts or pants with pretty but low-key shells, blouses or sweaters and, of course, the little black dress.

AND FINALLY . . .

"Mascara is sort of like laundry detergent: Women figure out what they like and then are loathe to change."

Makeup artist Bobbi Brown