COMPANY CONNECTIONS

LaBella Associates, opened an office in downtown Buffalo in the Ellicott Square Building. The architectural and engineering firm has worked in Buffalo for about a decade on local projects including bridge and highway redesign for the City of Buffalo and the New York State Department of Transportation and several environmental site assessments for private companies. Michael Leydecker will manage the Buffalo office. Prior to joining LaBella, Leydecker was president of TVGA.

McGard, a manufacturer of automotive, marine, and industrial security products, located in Orchard Park, recently launched a Web site: www.mccard.com which includes a searchable catalog of their products. The Web site and search were developed by Aurora Consulting Group of East Aurora.

Jean Jurek Associates, located in Clarence Center, recently acquired the hospital and physician clients of Carolyn Cave Associates. Jean Jurek will continue to provide professional coding staff to Western New York hospitals, health care providers and physician groups.

Strippit/LVD, a manufacturer of metalforming equipment for the world market, announced plans to establish a sales and service subsidiary in Queretaro City, Mexico. Pedro Morlet, national sales manager for Mexico, will head the new location.

LiquidMatrix of Orchard Park recently deployed its Internet software program ActiveCampus with the key product suite ActiveAdmissions to two colleges: Olivet Nazarene University, a Christian college near Chicago. The new Olivet Nazarene University Web site is www.olivet.edu. Also Wheeling Jesuit University, a private university located in Wheeling, W.Va., whose Web site is www.wju.edu. ActiveCampus is designed to increase the size of the applicant pool as well as the quality of applicants to address the university's enrollment needs.