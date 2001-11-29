STREET WALKERS

SIDEWALKS OF NEW YORK ***

STARRING: Edward Burns, Heather Graham, Rosario Dawson, Brittany Murphy and Stanley Tucci

DIRECTOR: Edward Burns

RUNNING TIME: 107 minutes

RATING: R for language, sexuality

THE LOWDOWN: A diverse group of people search for love and lust on the streets of New York

If you think it's tough getting a date around here, think about being single in New York City.

"You're in a crowd of people, millions of people, yet nobody knows you," laments the lonely young wife, Annie, in the new Edward Burns slice-of-life drama and ode to Woody Allen, "Sidewalks of New York."

The director and actor wrote this while starring in "Saving Private Ryan." He wanted to make a romantic comedy without the romance and he succeeds. It's the six degrees of separation idea. These people don't all know each other, but are linked: friends, lovers, ex-husbands and wives.

Try to follow this: Lusty dentist Griffin (Stanley Tucci) is married to idealistic Annie (Heather Graham) but having an affair with college student Ashley (Brittany Murphy). Ashley is being pursued by the young doorman Ben (David Krumholtz), who's also still chasing his ex-wife Maria (Rosario Dawson), a sexy schoolteacher pursued by "I'm on the rebound" TV producer Tommy (Burns), who is also flirting with real estate agent Annie, who...well, you get the picture.

It's filmed in a cinema-verite style, part of the "we're trying to be different" school that's not new because it's seen on daily TV. Characters talk to the camera and the camera follows them, shaking, swooshing between conversing people as if you were quickly moving your head.

It owes much to Allen's "Husbands and Wives" and to "When Harry Met Sally's" cute "how we met" vignettes. But times have changed. These folks are sharing tales of lost virginity. They come off, as they tend to do in Burns' films, as self-involved and not so likable. Maybe that's because they're more real than we'd like to admit. By the end, you'll warm up to some and just pity others.

The handsome Burns, fresh off big-budget acting roles in "15 Minutes" and "Saving Private Ryan," is certainly appearing much more comfortable in front of the camera these days, although he's still too smirky here as Tommy. He's suppose to be our romantic hero, we need to fall in love with this guy. Instead we keep an emotional step back.

He continues to work behind the scenes quite well, again building a great cast. Dennis Farina as his playboy father, Carpo, and Brittany Murphy as Ashley are especially fantastic. Farina is handsome and suave, quite the distinguished gentleman until he opens his mouth to offer crude advice. Murphy, who has gained notice for "Don't Say a Word," rises from her dim-witted babe role to show surprising depth through her wide-eyed, expressive face.

Murphy and David Krumholtz, playing her suitor Ben with adorable vulnerability, are the hope here. Burns seems to hope the young will look beyond sex and back to love. Turns out there's romance here, after all.

