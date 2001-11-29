DRIVER IN ACCIDENT FATAL TO THREE TEENS TELLS HIS SIDE

Ever since his car skidded on Niagara Falls Boulevard, taking the lives of three teenagers last Jan. 14, Jeffrey W. Kramer says, he has longed to explain to the families of the victims what happened that night.

Kramer got his chance Thursday, when he was sentenced to 150 hours of community service for failing to use due care in the accident, which also severely injured a fourth youth.

Arriving at Amherst Town Court, Kramer hugged the mother of one of the dead teens, then begged for understanding from all the families before he was sentenced.

"This was an accident, and I wish you guys would understand that," Kramer said, his voice quavering as he faced the families of three of the teens.

Kramer then turned to Town Justice Mark G. Farrell and repeated his claim of an accident, adding that sentencing him to jail "is not appropriate."

Farrell said it would serve no purpose to jail Kramer, 27, of Cheektowaga, simply because of the heavy toll in lives. Instead, he revoked Kramer's driver's license for one year, ordered the community service and levied the maximum fine of $100 with a $35 surcharge.

"What we have here is suffering on both sides," Farrell said, who could have sentenced Kramer to 15 days in jail.

The sentencing climaxed an unusual four-day traffic court trial and set the stage for a major civil damages lawsuit that is expected to be filed.

"Since the day of the accident, my heart and my prayers have been with you guys," Kramer said, turning to the teens' families.

He added that he wanted to meet with the families in private outside the court. Through his attorney, he also offered to visit the graves of the victims.

But Kramer firmly maintained that the tragedy was an accident.

According to police, the youths were walking in the road because of snow-clogged sidewalks.

Family members of the victims also spoke during the 45-minute sentencing, and they asserted that responsibility should be shared by businesses that didn't shovel their sidewalks and town officials who failed to enforce an ordinance requiring walks to be cleared.

"I think that other people should be in this courtroom . . . especially those people who did not clear their sidewalks," said Muti Ubaydah, the stepfather of Christopher J. Rogalski of Amherst who was killed last January.

Also speaking was Gerald Sewar, father of victim Charlene Sewar, 16, of Lockport.

"Right now, we can't have closure. . . . It's not over. This is part of a bigger thing. . . . We can't forgive (Kramer), but there's more to this than pushing it off on him," Sewar told Farrell.

Also fatally injured was Rogalski's girlfriend, Amy DiNatale, 16, of Amherst. The fourth victim, James McCabe, 17, of Amherst, survived, but is having great difficulty in dealing with the losses, according to his mother, Diane Danko, who attended the hearing but made no statement.

Instead, Danko stood by and hugged Rogalski's mother, Yvonne Ubaydah, when she broke down during the reading of a poem delivered at the youth's funeral.

Outside the courthouse, Kramer hugged Mrs. Ubaydah as she arrived for the sentencing.

Inside, during the sentencing, Mrs. Ubaydah displayed photographs of her son, Rogalski, with his two brothers and a sister, Trei, 7; Nakeem, 2, and Keyahnah, 2 months old.

"Although it was unintentional, you Jeffrey Kramer were the driver of the car that killed my son," she said.

Ubaydah then spoke next, commending his wife for what he said was a change of heart.

"When the accident first happened, she had a lot of vengeance in her heart," he told the court. Even though she has mellowed in her anger, Mrs. Ubaydah is still suffering, her husband said.

"My wife has been stolen from me . . . (and) stripped from them," Ubaydah said, referring to the pictures of his three children. "She's not the same person."

Farrell also said he received several letters from loved ones of the victims, including Fabian C. Rogalski, Rogalski's father, who now lives in Connecticut.

"He was my only child. I will never get the chance to see him grow up. . .nor will I have the chance to have grandchildren to hold and play with as I did with Christopher," the father wrote to the judge.

According to witnesses, Kramer and his fiancee, Jillian M. Walkowiak, were driving north at about 9:20 p.m. on Niagara Falls Boulevard when their car spun out of control near Hennepin Road and struck the four teens, who were walking south in the road.

e-mail: tdolan@buffnews.com