GM PITCHES HIGH-TECH APPROACH TO PRESCRIPTIONS

"There must be a catch to it," a doctor said on his way into the Hyatt Regency Buffalo on Tuesday evening to hear about an offer from General Motors to provide free Palm Pilots to doctors so they can write prescriptions electronically for patients in the GM health plan.

The motives, however, are benign, according to Tom Weatherup, GM's director of e-health care implementation, who described the technology to about 30 physicians attending the first of three sessions in the Hyatt. The event was to continue today.

Patients, he explained, will get better service.

For doctors, he continued, it will reduce confusion about prescriptions.

"Between 30 and 40 percent of prescriptions require a callback from the pharmacy," he said.

For GM, he added, it will lower the number of mistaken prescriptions and help control the company's $4 billion health care bill.

GM has launched the program in Shreveport, La., and Oklahoma City. Locally, it is endorsed by three health care plans -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Western New York, Independent Health and Univera Healthcare.

Representatives from Medscape, which developed the prescription-writing software, fielded questions.

Dr. Melvin Dyster, who has maintained a practice in Niagara Falls for 47 years, was enthusiastic.

Dyster, who teaches resident physicians at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, already carries a pair of Palm Pilots.

"This program is excellent," he said, pulling out a Palm IIIc and punching up a display. "See? You can look at a drug and see the contraindications. You can see that Univera OKs it. And you can prescribe it. The chances of making an error are very, very slim."

