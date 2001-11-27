FRAMPTON TO TAKE THE STAGE

The Sept. 11 terrorist attacks have prompted Peter Frampton, now a resident of suburban Cincinnati, to sponsor a benefit concert.

The 51-year-old singer will headline the "Cincinnati USA for Relief" concert on Dec. 9 at the Taft Theatre.

Frampton, a native of England, also said he intends to become a U.S. citizen.

"Because of what's happened, everyone feels a little more American since Sept. 11," he said. "I've got the forms to start the process to become an American citizen. I will become one as soon as I can."

Frampton's hits include 1976's "Frampton Comes Alive!" He began his musical career with the British rock band Humble Pie in the late 1960s. Married to Tina Elfers of suburban Cincinnati, he's spent most of his time in the United States in recent years.

"I know we won't raise as much money as some of those other concerts," Frampton said. "That's not the idea. It's just to get together as many people who have ties in Cincinnati and want to come and help."