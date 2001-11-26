FAMILY PROUD, THANKFUL FOR NEW HOME

Reninger Flores still beams with pride and wonder when he shows off his new home.

He tried to buy a home four years ago, but the bank rejected his mortgage application. The sole income earner for his wife and four daughters, the immigrant from Peru earns a meager salary busing tables and cooking at a Walden Avenue restaurant.

Until last month, the Floreses were crammed into a two-bedroom apartment in South Buffalo. Now, they live on the first floor of a rehabilitated 2 1/2 -story West Side double. They have three bedrooms of their own and earn additional income by renting out the upstairs apartment.

"This is enough for us," Flores said.

The Flores family and city and West Side community officials attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday to celebrate the new strategic partnership between West Side Neighborhood Housing Services and HSBC Community Development Corp. that made the home purchase possible.

Linda Chiarenza, head of West Side Neighborhood Housing Services, said HSBC donated three homes to her organization last year. The buildings were gutted, rehabilitated and made available to poor city residents who completed the agency's home buyer education classes.

The Floreses' home on 14th Street is the first to be completed, but it won't be the last. Homes on Prospect Avenue and Breckenridge Street are also being rehabbed, officials said, and two others on Plymouth and Shields avenues have been identified by HSBC as potential additions.

George Lorson, HSBC's president of real estate development, said about $76,000 was spent to redo all the major heating, plumbing and electrical systems in the 14th Street home as well as numerous cosmetic updates.

Subsidies were also provided to the Flores family by the city and the Federal Home Loan Bank from HSBC so that the monthly mortgage the family must repay is actually less than what they were paying in rent, Lorson said.

Flores said that he has learned a lot about the responsibilities of homeownership through West Side Neighborhood Housing Services and is looking forward to being a good neighbor. He added that he still can't believe the house is his.

