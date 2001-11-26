CREED IS WEATHERED, FOR BETTER OR WORSE

With the birth of singer Scott Stapp's son has come the rebirth of Creed.

This is not to say that its sound or style has changed drastically, but Creed is a very different band than it was four years ago, at the time of its first release, "My Own Prison." Creed's new album title, "Weathered," is very fitting for its third album.

When "My Own Prison" was released in 1997, the members of Creed were young, angry, full of questions and feeling unfulfilled by life. Their music was passionate, angry and extremely Christian-based. Their second album, "Human Clay," was still angry, but less questioning and less Christian.

Based on the two previous albums, Creed's third album seems disappointing at first, because the hard songs lack true intensity. They aren't very original, and the lyrics are nothing special. But once the album is listened to a few times, it becomes increasingly obvious that the sweet, building ballads contain much more thought, talent and originality than the purely aggressive songs.

Creed is older and more mature. Most importantly, Creed's singer, Scott Stapp, has a wife and child. All the vain, confused anger of his early 20s has begun to disappear with the emergence of his family as the center of his life. Therefore, the emotional, heart-felt, note-picked songs on the album have more meaning to him than the thrashing rock tunes.

The album's first single, "My Sacrifice," is fairly heavy, but still radio-friendly. A great song, but not the best on the album, that tells the story of Stapp talking to Jesus for the first time in years, and reconnecting with him. It makes sense for a man who has a child. His gift from above (his child) has brought him back to Jesus.

The album's last song, "Lullaby," is a beautiful, sweet song that, although it never builds, is an absolutely perfect lullaby and ending to the album.

The refrain to it is "If there's one thing I hope I showed you -- Just give love to all."

Creed is weathered. The years have changed it and its music. It is still the same talented, confused rock band with the deep-voiced lead singer, but now the band members are older, wiser and family men.

Their old, dependable anger has begun to show cracks, which let through softer, more melodic lyrics and melodies.

Two things are for sure. Creed is a different band than it used to be. Secondly, the old and new Creed both make quality, memorable music.

Michael Snodgrass is a senior at Olean High School.