ALBERT R. BLACHOWICZ, ENTREPRENEUR, PIANIST

Albert R. Blachowicz died Saturday (Nov. 24, 2001) of cancer compounded by complications from a recent stroke. He was 64.

An Army veteran, Blachowicz worked briefly as a North Tonawanda firefighter. He also earned his General Educational Development diploma after the service.

An entrepreneur, Blachowicz also worked in the area building industry. Blachowicz established a mail-order firm, Reliable House, which marketed products such as hairbrushes, and more recently wrote and marketed the book "Vital Survival Information," which offered tips on economic survival

Blachowicz was a talented pianist who enjoyed marches and played the "golden oldies" by ear.

Family members said the great loves of his life were his black Labrador retriever, Boy, and his 1977 Cadillac DeVille.

Survivors include his father, Albert, and a brother, Richard J., both of North Tonawanda; and a sister, Delphine Herbert of Ocala, Fla.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in Our Lady of Czestochowa Catholic Church, Oliver Street and Center Avenue. Prayers will be said at 9 in Saber Funeral Home, 549 Oliver St. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Town of Tonawanda.