BARBARA CUTS UP CARLY'S DESIGNS; IAN TEMPTS EVE

All My Children: Mateo revived in an unknown location, and agreed to do business with Proteus in return for his family's protection. Leo apologized to Greenlee for not believing her stories about Laura. Laura panicked until she collapsed after Leo hung up on her. Brooke managed to resuscitate Laura and blamed Leo, but he insisted that he needs his life back, and Edmund urged Brooke to accept the truth about her daughter. Frankie hid her gun from Bianca and denied using drugs. Bianca then revealed her love to a conflicted Frankie. Erica agreed to accept Frankie into her life for Bianca's sake. David vowed to keep Roger alive. Coming: Adam worries about his family.

As the World Turns: Abigail searched for Adam and found him with Brandy. Later, Nick paid off Brandy for her seduction of Adam. Barbara lashed out at Jennifer for her betrayal and cut up Carly's designs. When the show ended, a triumphant Paul, Jennifer and Carly walked the runway. Craig and Carly made love, Paul and Rose reaffirmed their love, and Barbara, having lost everything, returned to Oakdale and lamented to James. Bonnie's behavior at the BRO party undermined her progress with Isaac. Coming: Barbara is out for revenge.

Bold and Beautiful: Deacon kept the identity of the woman he slept with a secret from Bridget, who agreed to give him one more chance. Brooke was stunned when Bridget announced that she and Deacon are more in love than ever and plan to make their marriage work. Deacon later told Brooke that he would stand up to her challenge to his marriage. When Massimo demanded to know why Stephanie is keeping a secret, she blurted out that Massimo is Ridge's father. Massimo tried to make peace with Ridge; it was angrily rejected, causing Massimo to realize he can't reveal the truth. Coming: Massimo tries to figure out the mystery.

Days of Our Lives: Barb demanded a million dollars from Lexie, who continued to resist Rolf's urging that Barb be eliminated. When Barb was later mugged and required plastic surgery, she raised the price of her silence to $2 million. John stunned Hope by telling her that Stefano can turn her into Gina whenever he wants unless she lets John remove the chip in her brain. Marlena was shocked when John revealed to her that he is a cold-blooded killer. Elizabeth vowed revenge against Bo for tricking her into talking about Ireland. Bo's determination to nail Stefano convinced Lexie to go ahead with turning Hope into Gina. Coming: Philip and Chloe deal with unresolved feelings.

General Hospital: When Sonny believed Alexis over Carly, Carly realized that since Sonny will never trust her again, they have no future together. Carly then suggested to Jax that they open a club together, and turned down Sonny's offer to cash for the club. Jax accused Carly of using him and backing out of the deal, but Carly persisted. Nikolas asked Taggert and Florence for their blessings, then proposed to Gia, who accepted. Luke learned that Laura might marry Scott. Kristina suggested that Ned woo Janine away from Edward. With Helena's funds cut off, she had to use a public defender, who suggested a plea bargain. Coming: Lucky worries about his future.

Guiding Light: Reva opted not to talk to Josh after Olivia said that Josh was looking into committing her. Meanwhile, Josh was investigating Reva's suspicions. Claire delivered bad news about Will's condition. Danny was shocked when Michelle sought help from Carmen for a second sting. Carmen fired Gus, but privately promised to deliver Danny to Gus. Ben asked Marah for a date. Blake arranged for Tory to work alone with Ross. Clay dodged Remy's questions about his career. Coming: Blake wants to see if her setup will work.

One Life to Live: Allison was elated over the havoc Natalie created at Asa's memorial service. The turmoil prompted Jessica to flee the ceremony to meet Clint in New York. Asa left the bulk of his estate to his widow, casting much suspicion on Gabrielle, and helping to create a rift between Gabrielle and Max. Roxanne arrived in town, wanting to see Jessica, her biological daughter. Antonio stopped Cristina from telling Jen the truth. When Keith was prevented from getting to Cristian, he decided to focus on another target. Todd came face to face with his child, and called Blair with the good news. Coming: Nora tries to regain her memory.

Passions: Ethan told Theresa that he loves her, but he can't be in a relationship without trust. After thinking it over, Ethan agreed to forgive Theresa as long as she never keeps secrets from him again. Theresa was interrupted before she could reveal that she had slept with Julian, but Ivy was convinced that Theresa is lying. Sam was furious and Grace shocked when David announced that he's staying in town. Kay began to cast a spell she hoped would finally get Miguel away from Charity. Sheridan had new hope when it was suspected that the hotel guest was her lost love. Coming: Ivy is determined to nail Theresa.

Port Charles: Jack slowly recovered and admitted to Alison that he saw the face of pure evil. Looking for answers to what he had seen, Jack fashioned a stake out of a chair leg. Livvie told Valerie that Jamal had fathered her child, promoting Valerie to persuade Jamal to return with her to the Hartmans and not tell Alison. Eve found Livvie's planted pictures of Lucy and Ian embracing. Ian tempted Eve with romance, but she remained uncertain and planned to inject him with truth serum. Kevin suspected that Caleb had returned. Coming: Livvie and Caleb celebrate a victory.

Young and Restless: Tricia spied Victoria and fired at her, hitting Ryan, who had jumped in front of Victoria. Ryan survived surgery but remained in critical condition. Under questioning, Tricia admitted to drugging Victor and recanted her charge of rape. Tricia was taken away to the jail's psychiatric ward, believing she was heading off to her honeymoon. Mac was stunned to come face to face with Amanda at the shelter. Traci and Steve confronted Colleen about smoking pot. When Colleen admitted to one instance of drug taking, she was grounded indefinitely. Jill and Sean were surprised to see Raul and Brittany together. Coming: Ryan's loved ones pray for his recovery.