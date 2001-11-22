SPORTS TODAY

Kittner, Illinois earn at least share of title

Illinois players jumped into the crowd, danced on the field and then made their way to the gold trophy marking their first Big Ten title in more than a decade.

Now they wait to see where that trophy takes them.

The No. 10 Illini earned at least a share of the conference crown with a 34-28 victory over Northwestern on Thursday.

As it has all season, the Illini beat the Wildcats (4-7, 2-6) on a standout performance by senior quarterback Kurt Kittner. The four-year starter mixed short passes with a handful of long throws to complete 33 of 43 passes for 387 yards and four touchdowns.

"We were consistent the entire game. We didn't have to rely on big plays all the time," said Kittner.

The Illini (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten) finished with its best regular-season record since the 1983 Rose Bowl team and is still in the hunt for a Bowl Championship Series bid.

Illinois will win the Big Ten outright and the automatic BCS bid if Michigan loses to Ohio State on Saturday. If the Wolverines win, Illinois could still receive an at-large BCS bid.

Grade-A performance for Mississippi State

Mississippi State took out a season's worth of frustration on its archrival.

Dontae Walker ran for three touchdowns and Dicenzo Miller had 182 all-purpose yards as the Bulldogs beat Mississippi, 36-28, Thursday night in the Egg Bowl.

The Bulldogs (3-7, 2-6 Southeastern Conference) won the 98th meeting between the schools. The victory helps salvage a disappointing season for Mississippi State that began in the Top 25 but deteriorated into a last-place finish in the SEC West.

"It heals a lot of things," said coach Jackie Sherrill, whose Bulldogs took home the Golden Egg Trophy for the third time in the last four years.

Eli Manning was 16 for 36 for 213 yards and two touchdowns for the Rebels (6-4, 3-4), but threw three interceptions in the fourth quarter and was roughed up by the Bulldogs' blitz.

In other news, Arkansas State announced the firing of football coach Joe Hollis after 2-9 season.

Report: Marlins owner agrees to sell team

Florida Marlins owner John Henry has agreed to sell the team to an undisclosed buyer who plans to keep it in South Florida, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported on Thursday.

Citing undisclosed baseball sources, the newspaper said Henry would sell the team for $150 million to a purchaser whose financial records have been approved by Major League Baseball.

The newspaper said the deal was unrelated to league plans to disband two teams, and would be finalized if it receives approval from three-quarters, or 23, of the 30 team owners.

A vote could come as soon as Tuesday, when team owners meet in Chicago to discuss shrinking the league, the newspaper said.

Drivers want to make point in NASCAR's season finale

At first, racing in the cold on the day after Thanksgiving was the last thing NASCAR's drivers wanted to do. Now that there's big money on the line, no one would dare miss it.

Polesitter Jeff Gordon wrapped up his fourth Winston Cup title last week, but the points race is still on. Spots two through 10 in the standings are up for grabs depending on the results of today's season finale at New Hampshire International Speedway in Loudon, N.H.

Since second place in the standings pays $992,000, compared with $607,000 for third place, there's plenty of motivation for the New Hampshire 300, which was rescheduled after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

"Heck, yeah, I want to finish second -- that's a lot of money, as well as a huge accomplishment for this race team," said Tony Stewart, who has never finished higher than fourth in the points.

Stewart enters the race in second place with a 26-point advantage over Ricky Rudd. Sterling Marlin is fourth, 42 points behind Stewart. Any of the three could wind up the runner-up to Gordon.

Around & About

After leading 5-under 66s on the first day of the Australian Open, Ernie Els and Rod Pampling each carded 1-under 70 to fall into second, equal with Geoff Ogilvy, who fired a course record 6-under 65 at the Greg Norman-designed Grand Golf Club at Gold Coast, Australia.

France's Laure Pequegnot, overcoming a calamity-filled second run on which she nearly lost control several times, won a World Cup slalom, edging Austria's Christine Sponring by 0.17 seconds at Copper Mountain, Colo.