NEWS IN BRIEF

Festival of Trees kicks off Friday

More than 100 holiday trees, wreaths and decorated mantel covers will be on display as part of the annual Festival of Trees, beginning Friday in downtown Buffalo.

The eight-day festival at the Hyatt Regency Buffalo will be open to festival visitors and shoppers for tours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Events include a festival luncheon in the atrium of the Hyatt Regency from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 28.

"The Festival of Trees is bringing back the joy of being downtown during the holiday season," said Renata Sciuto, festival chairwoman. "The holiday-style luncheon is a wonderful opportunity for downtown employees and others to enjoy the spirit of the season. And while doing so, our guests will be helping the patients at Children's Hospital."

This year, the festival will help purchase Giraffe cribs, used to protect critically ill newborns from the surrounding environment.

Giza elected to head county board

Lancaster Supervisor Robert H. Giza was recently elected president of the Association of Erie County Governments, the association announced Friday.

The organization is made up of public officials from all the towns, cities and villages in the county. Monthly meetings are held to discuss and review mutual issues that come before the board. Also, the group is active in lobbying federal, state and county governments with concerns of the various municipalities.

Gordon Hessel, supervisor of the Town of Holland, was elected vice president, and Mary Weinman, supervisor of the Town of Wales, was elected treasurer.

The 2002 officers will be installed at the Dec. 27 meeting in Salvatore's Italian Gardens.

FBI presents check to Amherst police

Checks totaling more than $75,000 were presented to the Amherst Police Department by the Buffalo Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The funds were part of money forfeited as the result of an investigation into illegal international sports gambling, Peter J. Ahearn, special agent in charge of the Buffalo FBI, announced Friday.

To date, $200,000, including the money presented to the Amherst police, has been shared with local law enforcement, FBI officials said. Other agencies that have already received forfeited proceeds include the Erie County district attorney's office and the New York State attorney general's Organized Crime Task Force.

The investigation, begun in 1995, exposed an illegal gambling operation run by Louis A. Berrafato, and uncovered bookmaking operations in the Buffalo and Niagara Falls areas, as well as Philadelphia, the Dominican Republic, New York City and Las Vegas.

In March 1996, more than 20 search warrants were executed, leading to the identification of numerous subjects and the seizure of more than $500,000 in cash, officials said.

Handicapped skiing program open

The Town of Tonawanda Youth, Parks and Recreation Department is accepting applications for its handicapped youth downhill ski program.

The six-week program includes a one-hour lesson, bus transportation to Kissing Bridge, lift tickets and ski equipment, if needed. The program is open to developmentally disabled youths between 10 and 18.

The cost is $60.

Additional volunteer skiers also are being sought for the program.

Interested participants are asked to call the Youth, Parks and Recreation Department at 831-1001 for an application.

Sisters Hospital campaign nears 50%

The Sisters Hospital Foundation's Annual Giving Campaign has reached nearly 50 percent of its goal in less than three weeks.

Donations so far total $300,000. The goal is $620,000. Campaign chairman is William K. Buscaglia Jr. of DeSprit Mosaic and Marble Co.

The campaign, which continues through Jan. 15, is raising money for improvements to the radiology department, charity care and breast health services. It also helps pay for the recent special-care nursery expansion.

AIDS and HIV are focus of conference

The Erie County Health Department's Preventive Health Program will sponsor a conference on AIDS and HIV for medical professionals and others at 5 p.m. Nov. 29 in Four Points Sheraton, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga.

The theme will be "A Holistic Look at HIV: The Impact of a Positive HIV Diagnosis." Speakers will include people living with HIV and counselors who work with AIDS patients. Discussion will focus on day-to-day issues of dealing with HIV and its emotional and social effects.

Reservations are requested by Monday. Dinner is included. For information, call Leslie Wagner at 858-6301.

Boys & Girls Clubs celebrates holiday

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo will hold Thanksgiving dinners at its clubhouses Tuesday.

Dinner will be served at the Masten, Amherst and Babcock clubhouses at 5 p.m., and the Butler Mitchell, William C. Baird, John F. Beecher and LaSalle Courts clubhouses at 5:30 p.m.

The dinners are open to club members, their families and friends. Call 825-1016 for reservations.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo is celebrating its 75th year of providing daily programs and services to youths in Western New York, with six clubhouses and four satellite sites throughout the area.