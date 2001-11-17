Phil Hansen's career tells a backwards tale.

As a second-round draft choice from North Dakota State in 1991, the defensive end found himself plumb in the middle of the Buffalo Bills' Super Bowl run. His first three years in the National Football League ended in three straight trips to the Super Bowl.

Now, 11 years later, he's entrenched in a rebuilding movement. In an environment of change, he is one of two players (along with John Fina) left connecting the New Bills to the Glory Bills.

It's not exactly the progression that makes for the textbook football success story.

But Hansen just shrugs his shoulders. There's nothing you can do about that. It's better to accept what fate deals you than complain about situations you can't control.

"This year is certainly more changes than I've ever gone through in 10 years playing for the Bills -- from the coaches, the defense, everything. Really everything's changed," Hansen said. "It's a matter of fact. I mean, it wasn't my choice. Nobody asked me. It's just the way this league works.

"I think if you look at it objectively, you always want to be on the ground level of building a great team. So yeah, it would be nice to come in and build a team up to a Super Bowl team because you see all the rewards for your work. Fortunately or unfortunately, whichever way you want to look at it, I came in on a Super Bowl team.

"You know, we made playoffs a lot of years but we've never been back to the Super Bowl since that time. What does that mean? I don't know. Is it a cycle? I don't know. It's my age and being a Buffalo Bill at that time. I'm not disappointed with it."

In Hansen's 11 years, this will be just the fourth time he's not been on a playoff-bound team.

But the last two have perhaps been the hardest for Hansen. He missed six games with a knee injury last year and endured his most trying locker room experience yet. The transition of power to the current coaching staff was rocky and injury has played a factor this year, as he's missed two games with an elbow injury and last week with a strained calf muscle.

"It was very frustrating, especially with the way the season was going toward the end," Hansen said. "We had a plethora of injuries. And there was lots of turmoil with coaches and management and everything right towards the end. That was something that I'd never been a part of as a Buffalo Bill, either. All our coaching changes have always been smooth transitions. That was a little more volatile than normal.

"And injury, well, that just is part of the game. I played, I think 86 games without injury, which is good but you've always got to stay ahead of the injury bug. It seems, as you get older it's harder. You've got to take care of old injuries and then new injuries come up."

Which leads to the natural question of retirement. At 33, nearing the twilight of his career with an increasing assortment of injuries and a frustrating 1-7 season, is the end in sight?

"I want to play a few more years," said Hansen, whose contract runs out in 2002. "I want to be part of bringing this team back to a winning level. I feel an obligation to do that as a Buffalo Bill who's been here on the Super Bowl teams and knows what this team has been capable of. The names may change but the tradition I'd like to see continue."

It's not just the faces that are new at One Bills Drive -- the basic defensive philosophy has changed. Hansen was considered a master of the 3-4 defense that helped him rack up 60 1/2 sacks, second only to Bruce Smith in the all-time record team record book.

This year, he's had to learn the 4-3 scheme, making him feel like a rookie again in some ways but increasing the reward for a job well done.

"It's been such a learning process this year. You know, I really like the challenge to learn this new defense, to learn it with all the guys around me because we're all kind of learning as we go," he said. "That's been very rewarding, to see us do the things right and to see a play be stopped for no gain. To do it with a 3-4 for so many years, it became second nature. Now we're doing it with another defense. It's rewarding to see us play a different defense with the same results.

"If you're a football player, you can play football. It's just lining you up a little different. . . . More so than the change of alignment or positioning, it's seeing how my linebackers fit behind me, where they fit into the defensive front to stop the run. That's what's been the biggest transition. In a 3-4 I knew where my four linebackers fit. Four down linemen and three linebackers fitting in, it's a little bit different. It doesn't sound like a big change but it is when you've played the 3-4 for 10 years."

