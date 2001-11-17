FLUTIE MAGIC?

One more game like the Flutie experience against Denver and San Diego will be Brees-ing in for the rest of the season. Twelve of 31 passing, four interceptions, a passer rating of 27.7, and just nine first downs may spell the beginning of the end for the sadly weakening arm of Mr. Flutie.

You can almost hear the screech of metal on the grinding stone as Flutie sharpened the knife he will be planting in the back of Drew Brees every chance he gets.

P.S. Has anyone noticed that Henry Jones was cut by the Vikings and that no one has picked him up yet? So much for that poor-decision myth.

PHIL WIGGLE

Amherst