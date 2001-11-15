FLOWERS TO ENJOY ALL WINTER LONG

It is the time of year when the last of our outdoor flowers are finished blooming. We have moved as many plants indoors as possible, and soon we'll all be longing for some color and blooms inside the house.

While there might still be some blooms inside at this time of the year, as the light grows shorter our homes will lose color. So buy some plants now that will offer color during the dark days of winter.

Cactus is always a good choice. Thanksgiving cactus will be in bloom soon, and then Christmas cactus. These plants have great beauty and some have fragrance. They can take low light, but keep them in a window that has bright south light.

Cactus flowers can be red, white, pink or mixed colors. They need very little water. As a matter of fact, you will want them to almost dry out before you water them. If kept in a cool spot, the cactus will continue to flower for weeks.

For something different, try a Christmas Candy Cactus, which has lots of bright, fuschia flowers.

Primrose is another plant usually available around Christmas.

Ray Kummer of Ebenezer Greenhouse in West Seneca likes primroses because they are easy to care for, and after you have enjoyed their blooms inside in winter, you can move them outside and they will bloom again in spring and fall. They come in yellow, blue, pink, red and white.

Kummer also suggests amaryllis. These plants will deliver very large, striking flowers six to eight weeks after they are started. The flower can last up to six weeks, and all you need to do is put the bulb in soil, water it, and leave it alone.

Cyclamen bloom for about six to eight weeks. They like cooler spots and do not like to be overwatered. The plants grow from a corm that can rot easily if overwatered.

Kummer also likes kalanchoe, another plant that will bloom six to eight weeks. These flowers come in red, orange, yellow and pink. Kalanchoe are succulents, need almost no care, and are very drought-tolerant, a great gift for the forgetful gardener.

Begonias are another plant that will give you year-round flowers. There are hundreds of varieties, but for a seasonal touch try the Merry Christmas begonia. It needs low to moderate light and has leaves that come banded in red, green, silver and burgundy. There is also a Bethlehem Star begonia that has very dark, almost black leaves with a cream-colored star at the center. This blooms in early spring with a white flower.

Passion flowers, which were very popular this year, can be great indoor bloomers. There is a winter flowering species that Logees Greenhouse in Danielson, Conn., uses as a Christmas topiary. The vine is twined into a living wreath in a pot. This plant needs a sunny window, and will bloom all year round, but the most blooms will come in winter.

If you want to try something really spectacular, try a blue skyflower. This flowering vine has blue flowers with a yellow center and will bloom for nine months beginning in fall. Thumbergia Grandiflora is a twining climber that can be trained as a topiary and kept in a pot inside.

If your favorite local nursery doesn't have as many varieties as you would like, check out your catalogs to see what is available. For a huge selection of indoor blooming plants, check out Logees Greenhouse. Some of these winter bloomers may be a little pricey, but how much is a beautiful flower worth in the middle of January?