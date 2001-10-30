ROBERT EDMISTON, WESTINGHOUSE ENGINEER

Robert B. Edmiston, who worked on motors for the nation's first nuclear submarines as a Westinghouse engineer, died Sunday (Oct. 28, 2001) in his Amherst home after a brief illness. He was 80.

Edmiston retired in 1985 from Westinghouse Electric Corp., Cheektowaga.

Born in Cumberland, Md., he had lived here for half a century. He had a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and a bachelor of arts in mechanical engineering from the University of Florida at Gainesville.

During World War II, Edmiston served as a bombardier in the U.S. Army Air Forces. He was awarded the Air Medal in August 1943 while serving in the Pacific with the 5th Air Force.

He was a Democratic committeeman.

A member of Kenmore Baptist Church, he worked with the vacation Bible school, youth activities and the men's group. He previously was a member of Delavan Avenue Baptist Church until it closed in the 1970s.

Survivors include his wife, the former Grace L. Suggs; two daughters, Leslie of Buffalo and Lynn Graap of Lancaster; four sons, Dennis of Atlanta, Dallas of Williamsville, Darryl of East Aurora and Kevin of San Francisco; a sister, Dorothy Sibley of Cumberland; a brother, Harry of Cumberland; 16 grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in Kenmore Baptist Church, 10 Wardman Road, Kenmore.

[Cardinale].