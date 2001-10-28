PAY POLICY IN WORKS FOR MILITARY CALL-UPS

Niagara County is working on a plan to supplement the incomes of employees called to active military duty during the war on terrorism.

Human Resources Director Bruce R. Fenwick said County Legislature Chairman Clyde L. Burmaster instructed him to work on the problem, and Fenwick said he expects to have a proposal worked out in time for consideration at the next meeting of the Legislature's Human Resources Committee, tentatively set for Nov. 7.

Fenwick said about 10 county employees who are in the National Guard or the Army Reserve have been activated since the Sept. 11 attack on America.

"The overriding concern of the county, given the situation in the world, is to be as fair as we possibly can to the people who find themselves in this situation," Fenwick said.

Under the state military law, the county has to continue paying the full salary of activated service personnel for 22 workdays or 30 calendar days after they are called up, whichever period is greater in terms of work time.

However, Fenwick said time taken for normal training counts against that limit.

"Most of the people, because of training (earlier this year), have used most of that (work time) up," he said.

But they are then allowed a supplemental paid leave of up to another 22 workdays or 30 calendar days.

If the employees are still on military duty when the second 22- or 30-day limit is reached, the county allows them to use their available paid vacation, personal or compensatory time.

The new policy will pertain to supplemental pay after all the employees' vacation and compensatory time is used up.