HARLAN T. GOLDSMITH

Harlan T. "Goldie" Goldsmith, who worked as a sales representative in Buffalo from 1970 to 1990, died Friday (Oct. 26, 2001) in Mercy Medical Center, Springfield, Mass. He was 83.

Goldsmith, a resident of Agawam, Mass., was employed by Wilson Machine Division of Saginaw, Mich., while a Buffalo resident. He was a longtime member of Transit Valley Country Club.

Born in West Springfield, Mass., Goldsmith was a 1936 graduate of West Springfield High School and worked for Bausch Machine Tool Co. in Springfield and Milwaukee from 1936 to 1969.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, the former Claire Robinson of Agawam; a son, Ron of Springfield; a daughter, Sandra of Los Angeles; a sister, Mary; and three grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Tuesday in St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, West Springfield. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

