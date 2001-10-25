TWO FEET OF SNOW FALLS IN N. DAKOTA

A snowstorm piled snowdrifts up to 2 feet high and closed schools Wednesday, and authorities urged people to stay off highways in the northern Red River Valley.

The city had 9 inches of snow by noon, a record for any date in October, the National Weather Service said.

A blizzard warning was posted as wind blew snowflakes at up to 35 mph and created a midmorning wind chill reading of 7 below zero, the National Weather Service said.

Grand Forks city and county offices, as well as the University of North Dakota, closed Wednesday afternoon.