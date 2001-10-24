Audria G. Weller, a retired secretary for Starpoint Central Schools, died Monday (Oct. 22, 2001) in her home under Niagara Hospice care. She was 82.

Born Audria Graves in Akron, Ohio, she moved to Niagara Falls during childhood and was a 1937 graduate of Niagara Falls High School.

Mrs. Weller was employed for 31 years as a secretary to the principal at Starpoint High School until retiring in 1991. She earlier had worked for E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co. from 1937 to 1943 and at Vanadium Corp. from 1944 to 1946.

Survivors include a daughter, Lois Canida of Sanborn; a sister, Phyllis G. Lindhurst of Phoenix; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in Rhoney Funeral Home, 5893 Hoover Road. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.