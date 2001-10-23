CURBSIDE CLEANUP MOVES AT SNAIL'S PACE

A first offer by the city to let homeowners dump large unwanted items at the curb for a free pickup is weeks behind schedule and probably well over cost estimates.

"Fall 2001 Cleanup" began Oct. 1, and within hours, curbs throughout the city were lined with refrigerators, hot water tanks, television sets, tires, furniture and mattresses. Those discards still await pickups on dozens of city streets.

During a Monday night meeting of the City Council, 4th Ward Councilman Edward De Janeiro Jr. said the city "looks like a war zone." He urged the Department of Public Works to double or triple pickup efforts "before we have to deal with leaves and the snow."

Department Superintendent B. Leonard Walker said that as many as 10 workers with a front-end loader and seven trucks have been trying to cope with an unanticipated flow of junk.

City Manager Matthew W. Coppler acknowledged that the city was aware of the "anticipated response and the workload." He said the cleanup should be completed by the end of next week, two weeks behind schedule.

In a conference session that followed a brief meeting, the Council put on hold the proposed sale of 7.4 acres of land deeded to the city by Veterans Affairs Medical Center. The land on Park Road is to be the site of a new Genesee County Sheriff's Department Communications Center.

Councilman Andrew D. Lista complained that the $10,000-per-acre sale price is too low. Most Council members apparently agreed, and Council President B. Thomas Mancuso said city staff members will take another look at the proposal.

The Genesee County Legislature has approved the purchase.