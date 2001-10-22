Edward J. Liebold, 90, a retired state Department of Transportation staff member, died Friday (Oct. 19, 2001) after a brief illness in Holy Family Home, Williamsville, where he had lived for the past 14 months.

Born in Buffalo, he was a 1929 graduate of Masten Park High School and worked various jobs during the 1930s.

After serving stateside in an administrative job in the Army in World War II, he attended night classes at the University of Buffalo's Millard Fillmore College.

He worked for the state Department of Transportation as a traffic engineer, planning signal systems for state roads. He retired in 1971.

He was a member of St. Joseph's Cathedral.

He enjoyed dancing, playing pool and reading.

He and Helen Cunningham were married in 1946. She died in 1978.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered today in St. Joseph's Cathedral. Burial was in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cheektowaga.