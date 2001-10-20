JACKIE'S FAVORITE POEMS

Caroline Kennedy read from a newly released collection of her mother's favorite poems at the Boston Public Library and spoke about the importance of poetry, reading and family.

Among the poems: Henry Wadsworth Longfellow's "Paul Revere's Ride" and Langston Hughes' "Let America Be America Again."

About 500 people listened Wednesday to the selections from "The Best-Loved Poems of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis."

A large part of the anthology is made up of poems from a scrapbook her mother started when Kennedy and her brother, John F. Kennedy Jr., were young.

Kennedy, a mother of three, is a lawyer and co-author of "The Right to Privacy," a book on the Bill of Rights. She is married to Edwin Schlossberg, a museum and theme-park designer. They live in New York City.