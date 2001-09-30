ST. FRANCIS FALLS; MEINDL SETS RECORD AT MCQUAID

It's not going to take days of reflection or hours of watching film for coach Jerry Smith to pinpoint why his St. Francis squad lost to Canandaigua, 41-14, on Saturday.

"We couldn't stop the run. That's the bottom line," he said. "They had great field position all day and a lot of those methodical 50- and 60-yard drives that can't happen. We just couldn't close the deal this week."

Canandaigua of Section V (Rochester area) led, 34-0, before Mike Radon and Dave Ferris hooked up on a pair of TD passes in the fourth quarter. Radon finished 24 of 40 for 337 yards and two interceptions. Kyle Smith had 14 receptions for 177 yards. The loss was the first of the season for St. Francis (3-1), ranked seventh in the state among Class A schools and second among WNY large schools. Canandaigua is ranked 14th in the state among Class AA schools.

Aquinas 35, Canisius 7: The Little Irish, ranked sixth in the state in Class A, scored 28 points in the second quarter, 21 of them off three Crusader turnovers. Jon Pritchert had 12 tackles and a fumble recovery while for the Crusaders (0-3).

Wellsville 40, Nichols 22: Andrew Booker had 280 yards of total offense, including TD runs of 43 and 53 yards and a 42-yard TD pass from Matt Lickfeld, but the Vikings couldn't catch up after falling behind, 34-7, in the third quarter.

St. Mary's 14, Bishop Kearney 6: Dan Lopez rushed for 125 of his team's 280 yards and while Brian Jasinski and Tim Miller had 11 tackles each for the Lancers.

Harvard Cup

Seneca 35, Grover Cleveland 8: Kevin Hudson threw four TDs in his five pass attempts as the Indians rolled. Hudson connected with Ricky Pereira, Damar Dowell, Demario Hunley and Corey Banks. Ahmir Cole returned his second interception for a TD in as many weeks.

Kensington 48, Riverside 0: Walter Williams had 110 yards and two TDs on 18 carries while Courtney Paris added a 50-yard interception return for a TD and a 1-yard TD run. DeSean Stroud (10 tackles) and Kentrel Harris (seven) led the shutout.

McKinley 12, Hutch-Tech 8: The two-time defending champion Macks rebounded from their 0-2 start and handed the Engineers their first loss in a game that saw all its scoring in the third quarter. Tyrell Hogue ran 13 times for 91 yards, including a game-tying 35-yard TD run, while Marcus Patterson reeled in a 25-yard TD pass from Michael Gates to put the Macks ahead. Andreas Battle made 13 tackles for McKinley.

South Park 28, Bennett 6: James Henley scored a pair of rushing TDs, finishing with 129 yards to lead the Sparks. Mike Morrell added an interception return of 23 yards, and Alphonso Rodgers caught a 59-yard pass from Jason Truman.

Msgr. Martin Association

O'Hara 19, Niagara Catholic 6: Corey Muldowney ran 15 times for 112 yards and a 15-yard TD and had 12 unassisted tackles for the Hawks, who also had Chad Fortner run 13 times for 138 yards and a 37-yard score.

Cross country

Orchard Park senior Peter Meindl turned in the fastest time of the day among 5,500 runners at the McQuaid Invitational. Meindl covered the 3-mile course at Genesee Valley Park in a course record 14:48. The 23-race event included 236 schools from five states and Ontario.

Volleyball

Sweet Home Tournament: The Lancaster girls defeated Sweet Home and Eden to win the gold division. McDowell (Pa.) won the silver division and Frontier took the bronze.

Williamsville South Tournament: Jon Hoy and Tim Smith were named to the all-tournament team for the Williamsville North boys, which reached the final round before bowing to Cicero (Syracuse), 25-20, 25-15.