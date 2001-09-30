LITERARY NOTES

Jerome Rothenberg, a pioneer in the field of performance poetry, will celebrate his 70th birthday with a reading at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Center for the Arts Screening Room, University at Buffalo's North Campus, Amherst. Presented as part of the Wednesdays at 4 Plus series, Rothenberg will also speak on "Poems for the Millennium" at 4 p.m. Thursday in 438 Clemens Hall, UB North Campus.

Sharon Olds, the author of seven volumes of poetry and winner of the National Book Critics Circle Award for "The Dead and the Living," will present a 7 p.m. program Tuesday in Academic Hall Room 308, Jamestown Community College, Cattaraugus County Campus, 312 N. Berry St., Olean.