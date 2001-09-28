ERIC MOWER BUYS MARKETING COMPANY

Eric Mower and Associates announced that it has bought Sage Marcom, a Syracuse-based business-to-business marketing company.

With this combination, Eric Mower will climb to the 72nd largest independent full-service agency in the nation, based on the companies' combined 2000 revenues of $150 million and recent rankings in "AdWeek" magazine.

Sage adds 31 employees and a Boston-area office to Eric Mower's 170 employees and five offices in Albany, Buffalo, Rochester, Atlanta and its headquarters in Syracuse.

Sage will move its 27-person Syracuse staff into Eric Mower's present offices in Syracuse. Sage's president, John Favalo, will join Eric Mower as a managing partner in charge of business-to-business services for all six offices.

Sage has served companies such as Carrier Corp., GE Plastics, Greenlee Textron, Osram Sylvania, Pass & Seymour/Legrand and Siemens Energy and Automation.

"Having a Boston-area office already established opens up another growth path for us as well," said Eric Mower, chairman and CEO. "We currently serve clients there -- Welch's Foods for example."

Sage worked almost exclusively with business-to-business marketing, while Eric Mower's business was about 40 percent business-to-business. With the merger, Eric Mower's focus will now be more evenly divided.

The only change to the Buffalo office, which employs about 60 people, will be greater resources, Mower said.

